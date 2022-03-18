Carol Vorderman puts on a stylish display in leather skirt at Cheltenham races The former Countdown star made a serious statement

Carol Vorderman delighted onlookers when she put in a stylish appearance on the final day of the Cheltenham Festival on Friday.

The former Countdown star, 61, exuded glamour in a high-waisted leather skirt and matching boots as she made her way into the VIP area, prepared to enjoy a fun-filled day out at the races. Carol layered up with a camel coat boasting a contrasting velvet trim and smart button detailing. She sported a khaki knit and coordinating leather gloves to complete the look, and carried her essentials in a cream bag.

The pièce de résistance, however, was an ornate, pheasant feather-embellished fascinator crafted out of tweed, which perfectly complemented the look.

The glamorous star opted for rose-toned makeup, including a heavy smokey eye and a glossy pink lip. She wore her brunette hair tumbling down past her shoulders in loose waves.

Carol made a serious statement at Cheltenham Festival

Carol previously opened up about her decision to dress to suit her amazing curves, instead of hiding them as many women of her age feel they should.

Speaking to HELLO! last year, the Bristol-based star revealed it's mostly women of her "own generation" who target her with comments like, "She should know better at her age," citing an example of a time when she stepped out in mesh embellished leggings.

The 61-year-old star opted for a feather embellished fascinator

Carol said: "When you have that perspective of 60 years, you can look back and say, 'Hang on.' I just think what is this rule you've made up that someone aged 60 can't wear leggings? Because 30 years ago there were different rules.

"They aren't God-given or absolute rules, you've just made them up and you are restricting your own lives by living by them… Run and get out of that mindset now because you're only here once. Life isn't a rehearsal!"