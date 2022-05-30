Rachel Riley wears clashing prints as she poses with adorable daughters

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Rachel Riley had her hands full on Sunday as she enjoyed a family day at a Peppa Pig Jubilee Tea Party with two daughters, Maven, two and Noa, six months. What a cute girl gang!

The Countdown star looked radiant in a floral skirt, blush pink top, and finished her look cocooning little Noa in a baby carrier by Artipoppe.

WATCH: Rachel Riley shares rare video of daughter Maven chatting

Artipoppe is a brand that sells the chicest baby carriers out there. Founded in the Netherlands in 2012 by designer Anna van den Bogert, prices start from £300 and go up to around £3,000 for a super luxe, limited edition version. The reason the designer label charges so much for their items is that their slings are made from luxurious materials including pure cotton, cashmere and silk.

There are a huge plethora of patterns to choose from, too - clouds, swans, leopard print, houndstooth, as well as basic denim and velvet.

Rachel and her beautiful daughters

Rachel, 36, went for the grey leopard version, and we think you'll agree; it's so chic. Keep scrolling if you want to treat yourself!

We last saw the maths extraordinaire earlier this month when she attended the 2022 Tusk Ball in London. The blonde beauty rocked a beautiful colour block dress which ensured she stood out from the crowd. The star revealed she is auctioning off the custom-made number in a bid to raise funds for Street Child's Ukraine Appeal. The former Strictly Come Dancing contestant shared a snap of herself posing outside the Natural History Museum and her dress was crafted in the colours of the Ukraine flag as a sign of solidarity and featured a bright blue bodice and flared, A-line skirt in sunshine yellow.

Explaining the meaning behind her look, Rachel captioned the post: "I had this gorgeous dress made for me by the brilliant and ethical British designers Rachel and Laura @careauxofficial in solidarity with Ukraine and now we're raffling it off to raise funds for @streetchilduk’s Ukraine appeal.

"There's more info on the Raffall ticket site but the dress is approx size 10-12, each ticket is £10 and every penny goes to help Ukraine... Link in story, please buy a ticket (or some tickets) if you can! #slavaukraini #nowar #dress #careaux."

