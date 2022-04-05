Rachel Riley shares rare photo of baby Noa as she marks special milestone The Countdown star is a mum-of-two

Rachel Riley is a doting mum to her two daughters, Maven and Noa, and on Tuesday baby Noa reached a special milestone.

READ: Rachel Riley issues important plea after 'old friend' gets in touch with family health struggle

The proud mum revealed that her baby girl was now five-months old, and shared a rare photo of her tot to mark the day. Rachel held baby Noa in her arms as they posed for the camera, with the pair both flashing huge smiles for the camera. Rachel looked sensational in a jaw-dropping blue dress with a plunging neckline, while baby Noa was all wrapped in an adorable pink jacket.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter takes after her in the most adorable way

The young girl was clearly already taking after her mum, as she sported streaks of bright blonde hair.

SEE: Rachel Riley shares rare video of daughter Maven chatting – and it's the cutest

MORE: Rachel Riley has the cutest interaction with daughter Maven ahead of family milestone

"This little cherub is 5 months old today! I swear it goes twice as fast with the second one," she lovingly wrote.

Fans fell in love with the beautiful photo, as one wrote: "She's toooo cute! And you are looking fantastic!" while close friend Tracy-Ann Oberman commented: "She's a mini YOU."

A third posted: "Beautiful like her mammy," and a fourth observed: "She's sooooo like her Daddy!!"

The star shared a beautiful photo of her daughter

Meanwhile, a fifth left a beautiful remark, that read: "That's an absolutely beautiful smile that melts the heart beautiful picture of a loving mother & her beautiful baby girl precious moment to treasure forever."

The mum-of-two wowed fans last month when she marked World Sleep Day by sharing various never-before-seen snapshots of her husband Pasha Kovalev and their two daughters.

SEE: Rachel Riley melts hearts with gorgeous new photo of mini-me baby daughter Noa

INSIDE: Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev's rainbow home is haven for their children

"Apparently it's World Sleep Day today - definitely one of those 'days' I can get behind," she told fans. "So there's no better day for a couple of thank yous for baby gadgets that guarantee sleep for them, which means sleep for us too (thank god!).

"@artipoppe @happiest_baby_uk @cybexuk we love you and we’d never have babies without you. Donations made to @savechildrenuk Ukraine and Afghanistan appeals and @wearelumos to pay it forward for the kind gifts."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.