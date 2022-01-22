Rachel Riley looks gorgeous in sparkly mini dress – fans react The Countdown star is back at work

Rachel Riley took her hemline to new heights when she rocked a gorgeous black mini dress on the set of 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown.

The 36-year-old shared a stunning photo of herself in the sparkly number on Friday night, which appeared to be a throwback snap as Rachel looked like she was still pregnant with her second daughter Noa, whom she welcomed in November. Rachel's long-sleeved frock was embroidered with white and silver flowers and glistened under the studio lights.

Sitting on a chair, the TV star accentuated her long longs in a pair of towering heels and looked radiant with a pop of pink lipstick adding some colour to her monochrome ensemble.

Fans were blown away by her beauty, with one responding to the photo: "You are looking so beautiful!" A second said: "Dress looks superb on you."

A third added: "Gorgeous picture, love the dress," and a fourth replied: "So stunning! Cracking legs."

Rachel's fans went wild over her appearance

Rachel returned to her usual day job, Countdown earlier this week, two months after welcoming her second child with husband Pasha Kovalev.

Taking to social media on Monday, the TV star shared a series of pictures - both new and old - as she marked her first day back in Salford's Media City.

The snaps showed the doting mum posing with her youngest daughter Noa on a set tour of Coronation Street, while a throwback image showed Rachel doing the same thing with her eldest child, Maven.

Spot the difference 😂 One mini me, one mini Pash! Back to Countdown from mat leave today, nice to be back and this just had to be repeated (22 months later) in the Media City foyer 😆 pic.twitter.com/k4gdQfGj5I — Rachel Riley 💙 (@RachelRileyRR) January 18, 2022

Rachel shared these snaps on social media

In her caption, Rachel revealed little Noa takes after her, while Maven looks like her professional dancer dad. "Spot the difference," she wrote.

"One mini me, one mini Pash! Back to Countdown from mat leave today, nice to be back and this just had to be repeated (22 months later) in the Media City foyer."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Extremely gorgeous and stunning!!!!" Another remarked: "You have the most beautiful daughters xx." A third post read: "All completely adorable x."

