Jennifer Lopez flashes abs in chic cropped sweater – and you HAVE to see her new designer bag

On Friday, Jennifer Lopez treated fans to a rare peek at her off-duty look – and it’s just as glam as you’d imagine.

The 52-year-old was spotted arriving at a dance studio in LA, looking as perfect as ever in an all-pink exercise ensemble, complete with a white Gucci bag – because that’s what we all keep our workout wear in, right?

The singer, who is currently teasing clips from her upcoming documentary Half Time, was wearing pink Aztec print leggings paired with a baby pink cropped sweater and white sneakers – but it was her white Gucci bag we couldn’t take our eyes off.

Complete with bamboo handle, JLo’s gym bag of choice would make the perfect summer handbag for upcoming soirees.

JLo showed off her lovely Gucci handbag

The bad news? The bag, which is the Gucci Diana small tote bag will set you back £2,620.

The better news? JLo’s workout wear of choice is a bit more accessible to us mere mortals – we’ve found some dupes of her powerful pink exercise ensemble.

Pink Training Cropped Sweater, £12/$30, GymShark

Power Gym Leggings, £80/$100, Sweaty Betty

Jennifer’s midriff-baring top gave fans a glimpse of super-sculpted abs, which she hones in the gym –and lucky for us, her trainer, fitness and wellness guru David Kirsch, shared all of the details of the star’s workout with HELLO!, including the one thing you need post-workout to give you a boost.

According to David, all you need to work out like JLo is a medicine ball, gliders, dumbbells, and a resistance band, for a four-circuit workout that includes sumo squats, lunges, planks, and more.

JLo's abs are certainly enviable

See the full JLo-style workout and prepare to feel the burn.

As for the post-workout tool David recommends, it's MiHIGH's popular infrared sauna blanket, which launched in May 2020 in the UK and quickly sold thousands.

It uses infrared heat to detoxify the body, and burns calories, improves sleep, reduces stress, and boosts collagen. It also reduces inflammation, promotes blood flow, and releases toxins. Kim Kardashian reportedly used one ahead of the Met Gala, too.

