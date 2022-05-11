Nicole Scherzinger dons pink bikini for enviable pictures from dream getaway The Masked Singer judge is taking time to unwind

Nicole Scherzinger truly knows how to turn up the heat come summertime, and as the weather gets warmer, she lets fans know that she's in vacation mode.

The singer took to social media to share snapshots of herself posing in a tiny hot pink string bikini featuring ruching detailing. She even topped things off with a red lip.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger strolls along the beach in a neon bikini

Her physique looked insane in the two-piece as she posed for the camera from her beautiful resort, including a number of shots near an infinity pool that looked out onto the vast blue sea behind her.

Nicole looked as relaxed as could be from her holiday in Cancun, and simply captioned the photos she shared: "Pretty in Pink & Paradise."

Many of her friends quickly shared flame emojis, with one of them even cheekily commenting: "So you never age? OK I get it now…you're an alien or one of those NFT things," which Nicole found hilarious.

Nicole shared pictures from her dreamy Mexican getaway

Fans were equally as receptive, with one saying: "HELLO STUNNING QUEEN," another writing: "Pretty in anything, anywhere," and a third saying: "Beautiful in pink."

The Masked Singer judge loves a good waterside snap, whether it's engaging in fun beach antics with boyfriend Thom Evans, or espousing motivational phrases for her fans with gorgeous sunlit snaps.

However, it was a recent beachside snap that she shared that had fans gushing in a very different way as it served as a special tribute.

Nicole posted the image of herself posing with her mother and her younger sister, Keala, in honor of Mother's Day.

The singer paid tribute to her mother with a family photo

"Happy Mother's Day mommy. You are my everything. I thank God for you everyday. I am who I am, because of you. I love you more than anything," she penned, and fans quickly began deeming them an "adorable" family.

