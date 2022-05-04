Nicole Scherzinger's stunning poolside photos from luxe LA home are so unexpected The star made an exciting announcement...

Nicole Scherzinger looked like a total goddess as she shared a series of stunning poolside photos on Monday from her seriously luxe LA home that she shares with partner Thom Evans.

"All up in my feels for this new N A L U collection," the Pussycat Dolls star captioned her post, which pictured the songstress posing up a storm in chic, neutral loungewear. The 43-year-old star displayed her best dance moves, looking elegant as she elongated her arms and extended her gym-honed legs in a balletic développé.

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger poses up a storm in slinky loungewear on her LA balcony

The Voice USA judge wore her flowing raven hair in loose curls, rocking a radiant beauty glow that highlighted her naturally pretty features.

Nicole's entire outfit was from her own line, N A L U, which she excitedly announced earlier in the week. "It's always been a dream of mine to have my own Home line since I love interior! So I am so proud and excited to launch my debut luxury interiors and bedding collection called, N A L U," she wrote on Instagram.

Nicole looked so elegant as she posed poolside on her balcony

"I have my own sheets ma! Yaahh," wrote the star. "Onsale UK & Ireland for now… Next, Very and Bedeck.com."

Fans were quick to compliment Nicole's whimsical poolside snaps, rushing to the comments of her post to share their thoughts on her chic casualwear.

"You’re effortlessly beautiful," a fan sweetly shared, as another wrote: "You’re literally breathtaking."

"You give angel vibes 'n I’m here for it," a third fan gushed. Nicole's angelic poolside snaps in loungewear are rather different from her usual bikini photos.

Nicole showed off her best ballet skills

Just last month the singer took to Instagram to share pictures of herself frolicking in the water in a barely-there patterned bikini, photographed from a distance as she danced around.

The two-piece showed off her extremely toned figure as she added a message with her pictures, saying: "Have a cheeky week everyone!"

"Wishing you…swipe right to find out," she added, with a swipe revealing an image from the seashore reading "love peace happiness."

Her fans in the comments section immediately began to gush over her snapshots, with many simply bombarding her with flame and heart emojis.

