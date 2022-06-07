Alexandra Burke shows off baby bump in the most glamorous maternity gown

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

A vision in white, Alexandra Burke practically glowed in new photos shared from her baby shower on Instagram.

Looking seriously glam, the singer could be seen covering her growing baby bump in a bright white gown by Club L.

The singer posted a number of snaps from her baby shower on Instagram

Debuting the one-shoulder style, which has just landed as part of the brand's maternity collection, Alexandra's dress is priced at an affordable £65, and you can shop it today.

Sweeping her brunette locks into a high ponytail, the former X Factor star sported a radiant makeup combo that consisted of a smokey eyeshadow, long lashes, a hint of honey-hued blusher and a high-shine lip gloss.

White One Shoulder Maternity Dress, £65, Club L

Sharing a number of gorgeous snaps from their baby shower, Alexandra and her partner, Darren Randolph created a joint Instagram post, writing:

"So much love in one room for our little grape. Our baby shower this weekend was so special. We are still smiling just thinking about it. Our baby doesn't know how loved they'll be. We can't wait to meet you little one…It won't be long now! #Nesting."

The loved-up couple first announced that they were expecting their first child together on Valentine's Day.

WATCH: Pregnant Alexandra Burke reveals first glimpse of baby bump

Announcing the news with a sweet video, Alexandra simply captioned it: "Due June 2022."

The heartwarming video showed a number of tender moments from the pair's life together, including clips of them walking the dogs, spending time together at home, and kissing by a lake.

There were plenty of congratulatory messages on the star's Instagram page, with Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse posting three smiling heart emojis.

Ore Oduba told Alexandra: "SO happy beyond words!!!!!! Congratulations darling!!!"

While one of the singer's fans wrote: "NO WAY!! Incredible news, congratulations guys! So so happy for you!!"

MailOnline reveals that Alexandra is five months pregnant and previously told the paper how she's in a 'really happy place' with West Ham goalkeeper Darren.

The couple resides in a seven-bedroom house together in London's Hatfield, meaning the pair have plenty of space to raise their first child.

