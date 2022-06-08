Victoria Beckham wows in LBD for date night with husband David The designer looked sensational

Victoria Beckham showed off her toned physique in a form-fitting cut-out midi dress as she stepped out to enjoy a date night with her husband, David.

The 48-year-old fashion mogul looked sensational as she took to her Instagram Stories on Tuesday evening to share her outfit details with her fans.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off her date night dress

Speaking to her 30 million followers she said: "So tonight myself and David are going on a date night, and I am wearing another one of my VB body dresses. I love this one. I really love the neckline. It's got a little slit, quite high…super flattering."

She concluded by saying: "I love how it really holds me in at the waist, really gives me a nice, curved bottom…I'm ready for date night."

The mum-of-four elevated her outfit with an elegant, slicked-back bun, a nude lip, smoky brown eyeshadow, and beautifully bronzed skin. She paired her LBD with a pair of black, strappy heels.

Victoria looked sensational in her all-black ensemble

Her post comes after the pop icon recently flaunted her svelte figure in an all-black ensemble as she posed for a mirror selfie inside The River Café bathroom. Victoria opted for a pair of figure-hugging split front leggings which form part of her permanent capsule collection. With one hip raised, Victoria looked every inch the glamorous bond girl.

She teamed her sensational outfit with a pair of skyscraper heels which did well to accentuate her sculpted legs. Victoria styled her hair in a flirty bun and pulled down two strands that framed her chiselled cheekbones.

She captioned the post: "A @therivercafelondon bathroom selfie because why not? Wearing full #VBBody!! (the top is coming soon!) Kisses @ruthierogers."

Her collection boasts an array of black dresses

Fans were quick to rush to the comments section in awe of Victoria's outfit, with one commenting: "Bond. Victoria Bond!"

Another added: "So elegant with the splits at the front!"

A third penned: "I swear you never seem to age."

