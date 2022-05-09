10 heartwarming photos of Victoria Beckham being a doting mum Sweet snaps of the Beckham family right this way

Victoria Beckham is known for her chic style and signature pout, but occasionally that polished exterior softens, and we see her as a doting mother to her four children, Brooklyn, Romeo, Cruz and Harper Seven. Check out 10 of the best photos of the former pop star being the best mother to the kids she shares with former footballer David Beckham…

1. Victoria Beckham with sleepy baby Harper

Harper appeared to be tired of her mother's shopping trip one day, but VB kept her daughter wrapped up and comfy while she browsed the rails.

2. Victoria Beckham nailing mum duties in heels

Showing us how to nail motherhood in towering stilettos, this photo was taken when Harper Seven was so little Victoria used to carry her around. So sweet!

3. Victoria Beckham with (almost) the whole family

Victoria received lots of love online when she posed alongside three of her four children, explaining that her son Brooklyn couldn't make it to the event and that the family "missed" him.

4. Victoria Beckham taking a dip

Victoria even went swimming with her daughter Harper and they took a cute selfie to document the moment.

5. Victoria Beckham admiring Brooklyn's tattoo

When Brooklyn got one of his first tattoos, Victoria showed she was a proud mum by sharing this cuddly snap.

6. Victoria Beckham enjoying girl time

Hanging out in her walk-in wardrobe, Victoria and Harper enjoyed some mother-daughter time and the fashion designer sent "kisses from Posh and baby Posh" to her followers.

7. Victoria Beckham being a pet parent

As well as being a mum to four children, the former singer is a dog mum to three pooches. Victoria shared a super-sweet snap snuggled up to their family dog Fig.

8. Victoria Beckham with her youngest boys

During a Burberry event, Victoria stopped to pose with her sons Romeo and Cruz. She couldn't resist giving them a hug as the cameras snapped away.

9. Victoria Beckham having a movie night

Victoria enjoyed a night in with her boys Brooklyn and Cruz where she donned fetching blue pyjamas to snuggle up on the sofa.

10. Victoria Beckham saying cheers with Harper

Now that Harper is a bit older, she enjoyed an evening out with her family where she drank juice from a wine glass to emulate a grown-up. Victoria was keen to point out to her fans that it wasn't alcohol her daughter was sipping.