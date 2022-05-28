Holly Willoughby stuns in silky blouse as she teases exciting launch The This Morning star left fans with questions

Holly Willoughby teased an exciting launch on Saturday with a beautiful photo that left fans guessing.

The This Morning star looked breathtaking posing in a leafy garden while wearing a silky white shirt and holding a crystal sphere in her hand with the letters 'W' 'M', referring to her wellness brand Wylde Moon, embossed on the front.

Holly has been hinting at a new launch on Wylde Moon all week. She shared an eerie video of herself in flickering candlelight before blowing out a match to reveal an image of an eclipsed moon which eventually goes completely dark.

However, her latest post dropped a huge hint that the big reveal will be a range of candles or scented products.

The caption on the photo read: "'The sense of smell can be extraordinarily evocative, bringing back pictures as sharp as photographs of scenes that had left the conscious mind' - Thalassa Cruso. Coming soon... 30/05/22."

Holly looked beautiful in her silky blouse

Fans were quick to react, with many expressing their excitement for the launch and sharing their guesses about what it could be.

"Exciting I'd like to see a new candle with a star on it or all moon cycles. I need to be on this idea team I've so many ideas." A second said: "So excited can't wait to see the big reveal looking beautiful girl." A third added: "Defo a new candle I'm thinking x."

Holly launched her women's lifestyle website in September, and it is specially curated by herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women to beauty, fashion, family, and energy healing.

Holly shared this eerie video n Friday to tease her new launch

"I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON," Holly said at the time. "I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all.

"I've always aligned myself with brands that I feel completely at home with and I feel proud of how those relationships have strengthened over the years. But this is different – this time I'm stepping out on my own and sharing a platform that stands as a measure of where I am in life right now.

"I want WYLDE MOON to be a place where I can share the things that I love, the lessons that I’ve learnt along the way, the things I see and instantly want to share with others. I want it to be a place where we can celebrate other people, too, where we can shine a light on them, their brands. It’s a celebration of all kinds of beauty."

