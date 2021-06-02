Princess Diana's pink dress she wore on her wedding day revealed in new exhibition Royal Style in the Making opens 3 June

Princess Diana's wedding dress is probably the most instantly recognisable bridal gown of all time. And now, you can see it in person for the first time in 25 years at a brand new exhibition held at Kensington Palace.

Set in the newly-conserved historic orangery, Royal Style in the Making, which opens 3 June, features never-before-seen items from some of the most celebrated royal couturiers. The jewel in the crown is Diana's iconic dress which was designed by David Emanuel and is currently on loan from her sons Prince William and Prince Harry.

The breathtaking gown is encased for all to see, and it's a must for any royal fashion fan that wants to be in company with the historical style, which boasts a 25-foot sequin encrusted train.

Princess Diana and Prince Charles on their wedding day in 1981

Another dazzling number on display is a beautiful pink ensemble, designed by David Sassoon for Bellville Sassoon. The dress and jacket combo wouldn't look out of place today due to its classic cut and a little known fact has been revealed about it - Diana actually first wore it on her wedding day!

See Diana's stunning wedding gown at the Royal Style in the Making exhibition

Yes, the bespoke outfit was considered her 'honeymoon' outfit and later became part of her working wardrobe - she sported it on the royal tour to Australia in 1982, and to open a hospital in Grimsby in 1983.

Diana's honeymoon dress by Bellville Sassoon is also on display

Two jackets were actually created for this getup - one with shorter sleeves, and another with longer ones in case of bad weather. Genius!

Charles and Diana leaving for their honeymoon in 1981

Other wonderful highlights not to be missed are dresses worn by the Queen Mother and Princess Margaret, as well as intricate, fascinating original sketches, fabric swatches and handwritten notes to designers from their royal clients.