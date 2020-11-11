We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Lady Kitty Spencer wowed fans in the most spectacular Grecian-style gown for a new photoshoot with Vogue Thailand.

Princess Diana's niece oozed glamour in a floor-length, shimmering gold couture frock by Dior, which featured a plunging neckline and rope detailing across her bust.

Kitty, of course, paired her look with some stunning jewellery by Bvlgari, opting for a simple diamond bracelet and drop earrings.

WATCH: Lady Kitty's incredible style evolution

Her fans were certainly impressed with her glamorous look, with one commenting: "Kitty! You look incredible!" Another added: "Love this! Like a golden Greek goddess." A third said: "Holy moly. Looking so vibrant."

Lady Kitty Spencer looked stunning in Dior Haute Couture

It's not the first time Kitty has stunned in some Bvlgari bling. Back in September, she wore an extravagant £4,700 sheer black gown by Dolce & Gabbana, which featured a corset top, full-skirt and polka dot pattern.

She added a stunning sapphire necklace and matching earrings from the Italian brand's Barocko High Jewellery collection.

Kitty's dress costs a whopping £4,700

For Bvlgari, the sapphire is an emblematic stone; an unconditional favourite of the Bvlgari brothers, Paolo and Nicola. It can be blue, yellow, purple and even, in the case of the rarest ones, the Padparadschas or ‘lotus flowers’, a pale salmon pink. It is the king of the coloured stones that Bvlgari are so known for.

The 29-year-old is known for her timeless, and often luxurious, looks. In June, the model posed in more of her Bvlgari jewellery, praising the brand for its charitable work during the coronavirus crisis.

Dolce & Gabbana Tulle Gown, £4,700, Mytheresa

The daughter of Earl Spencer captioned the snap: "Thank you @bulgari for all that you have done & continue to do during this time of great need.

"I'm very proud to be associated with a brand that uses their power to lead by example," she added before listing some of the efforts made by the jewellery house to help during the pandemic.

