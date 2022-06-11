Bridgerton’s Simone Ashley stuns in her most dazzling designer look yet The actress has the most incredible fashion sense

Simone Ashley stepped out in quite possibly her best outfit to date – which is an enormous feat considering her extensive archive of showstopping looks. The Bridgerton breakout star, who plays Miss Kate Sharma on the hit Netflix show, attended the Tiffany & Co. ‘Vision & Virtuosity’ Brand Exhibition Opening Gala at Saatchi Gallery in London, looking divine in the sleek number.

Simone, 27, sported a baby pink midi dress from It-girl designer label 16 Arlington. Featuring a crossover front halterneck, a square neckline, spaghetti straps and a bustier top, the dress elevated the actress’ unfailing sartorial prowess to a whole new level.

The star slipped on a pink ostrich feather shawl, adding the brand’s signature plumes o’plenty to her feminine look. She wore her silky raven tresses swept up in a bun and opted for a glamourous beauty blend, consisting of a glowing complexion, a dramatic blue smokey eye, brushed-up brows, defined bronzed contour and a nude lip.

She slipped on a pair of barely-there heels with delicate bow detailing to complement her blush-toned ensemble. A pair of dazzling chandelier earrings caught the attention of crowds, while a regal diamond bracelet gleamed in the red carpet spotlight.

Simone looked perfect in pink

Simone took to Instagram to share the outfit with fans online. She captioned the post: “Vision & Virtuosity exhibition @tiffanyandco…and a girl’s best friend @mashamel @davebenett @gettyentertainment@babskymakeup @peterluxhair @rebeccacorbinmurray Thank you @16arlington #tiffanyandco #visionandvirtuosity #tiffanyexhibition #tiffanypartner.”

The star dazzled in feather

The star’s followers couldn’t help but express their awe at the images. “This is everything,” one said, while another added: “You look absolutely stunning, lovely.” A third commented: “Viscountess nailing it,” as a fourth penned: “A vision,” with a heart-eyes emoji.

Simone recently ignited interest by wearing a designer number we would love to get our hands on. Simone looked breathtaking in a green and white checked midi dress from luxury French brand Jacquemus as she was photographed at The London West Hollywood at Beverly Hills against a scenic backdrop of palm trees and Californian vistas.

