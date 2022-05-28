Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer twin in white mini dresses The twins looked angelic in white

Lady Amelia and Eliza Spencer never miss a chance to twin in head-turning looks. Princess Diana's nieces recently celebrated a friend's 30th birthday during a sun-soaked getaway, looking ethereal in coordinating white mini dresses.

Lady Amelia pouted beside her sister, wearing a white button-down dress with a classic collar and a sporty tennis-style silhouette. Lady Eliza beamed in a radiant white halter neck mini dress which she teamed with a large pair of tortoise-shell sunglasses.

The twins, 29, wore their platinum blonde tresses down in a straightened style as they posed for a wholesome photo alongside their glamourous friends. Behind them, beautiful pink blooms, tropical palm trees and a picturesque azure seascape made for a stunning photo backdrop.

Lady Amelia took to social media to share the joyful snap with her Instagram followers. She captioned the image: "Happy 30th birthday beautiful @brontewestcott we all love you so much," with a string of pink blossom and love heart emojis.

Lady Amelia and Eliza wowed in all-white

The birthday girl wore a pink and purple flower crown in the centre of the image, while her friends all opted for heavenly white outfits for the occasion.

The high society sweethearts recently attended Cannes Film Festival together and Lady Amelia channeled her late aunt Princess Diana with a billowing black ballgown.

The twins turned heads on the red carpet at Cannes

The blonde beauty dazzled in a black ruffled ballgown with one-shoulder detailing, pleated sheer layers of fabric and an asymmetrical twisted effect just below the waistline. The shape and texture of the dress looked as if it was a nod to Princess Diana's statement black taffeta ballgown crafted by the Emanuels in 1981. The young princess attended Goldsmiths Hall in March 1981 wearing the frilly film star dress during her first evening outing in public with Prince Charles.

Lady Eliza wowed crowds beside her twin sister, wearing a silver gem encrusted ballgown with halter-neck detailing, a romantic side-slit, web-like vertical embellishments and cut-out side panels.

