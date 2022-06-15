11 best dressed celebrities at Royal Ascot 2022: From Holly Willoughby to Oti Mabuse

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Royal Ascot 2022 has arrived and we are ready to feast our eyes on some exquisite and extravagant outfits. From royal ladies such as Zara Tindall to beloved celebs like Holly Willoughby, the stars came out in force with some eye-catching looks for this year’s sun-soaked event.

Royal Ascot is taking place from June 14 – 18 this year we have already witnessed a handful of incredible ensembles. From pretty pastels to shocking prints, feathers to tulle, keep scrolling to discover some of the best-dressed celebrity outfits from this year’s equestrian extravaganza.

Day One

Zara Tindall

Zara Tindall looked radiant in an ethereal dress by Anna Mason London, featuring a timeless black bow belt and a clouded dahlia print in shades of aubergine, blush pink and grey. The fairtytale frock, which displayed enchanting puff sleeve detail and a round neckline, was elevated by some nude pink high heels and a bespoke pompom headpiece.

Sophie Wessex

Sophie Countess of Wessex slipped on perhaps her prettiest look to date with this royally pink ensemble. Prince Edward's wife looked beautiful in the baby pink dress showcasing long sleeves and a sophisticated cowl neckline with gently draped layers. A wide-brimmed raspberry pink hat sat atop the royal’s head, which elevated her sartorial prowess to a whole new level.

Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice wore a heavenly white and pink floral shirt dress which came complete with sheer layers, puff sleeves and a beige woven belted waistband. A large hairband with sunset-toned flower detailing and a personalised straw clutch made for the ultimate summer sartorial concoction.

Day Two

Holly Willoughby

This Morning star Holly Willoughby graced the scenes in a candy pink floor-length dress featuring a large bow neckline with thick straps. The star perfected her romantic aesthetic with a wide-brimmed hat which boasted a flattering rose hue with floral detail. She finished off the all-pink look with a suede clutch bag for an added pinch of practicality.

Oti Mabuse

Oti Mabuse went all out on the colour front for this year’s event. The Strictly star gleamed in an emerald green midi dress with long sleeves, a V-neck, wrap-effect and dramatic bow detailing which she paired with a contrasting raspberry pink hat. A pair of silver barely-there heels completed the dancer’s metallic combination.

Penny Lancaster

Loose Women's Penny Lancaster opted for a belted floral number, sporting a white strapless midi dress featuring a cascading lavender and bluebell print. A royal blue satin scarf adorned her shoulders which complemented a dark blue hat encrusted with azure embellishment. Sir Rod Stewart's wife clasped a suede aubergine clutch bag to finish off her cool-coloured aesthetic.

Helen George

For her choice of dress, Helen George certainly didn’t shy away from loud prints. The Call The Midwife actress donned a floor-length black dress boasting short puff-sleeves and a round neckline, crafted from fine layers of black tulle. A decadent pattern formed from intertwining leaf-like shapes coiled down the striking garment in shades of fern green, mustard, pale pink, sky blue and white.

Rosie Tapner

Model Rosie Tapner twirled for the cameras in a skater-skirt midi dress showcasing the shade of the season – hot pink. Displaying a belted waist, long sleeves, a rounded neckline and a zipped ribbed bodice, the dress commanded attention as it was teamed with a brilliant floral fascinator with feather-like structures protruding from the rim.

Lady Eliza Spencer

Lady Eliza Spencer emulated true Audrey Hepburn energy as she stepped out in a black knit pullover, black and suntan floral soutache lace embroidered skirt, black calf wrap belt and the Audrey bucket bag from the Spring Summer 2022 Michael Kors Collection. The blonde beauty sported a large black hat with dramatic netting detail that lightly shielded her radiant face and paired the ensemble with some black barely-there heels.

Lady Amelia Spencer

Lady Amelia Spencer perfectly complemented her twin sister by wearing a monochrome organic silk crepe de chine midi dress and a black gramercy minaudière from the Spring Summer 2022 Michael Kors Collection. The late Princess Diana's niece finessed her look with a sand-tone headpiece with delicate black netting and a pair of black point-toe heels.

Maya Jama

Maya Jama set the bar high with this statement dress. The sensational mottled pink tulip-esque dress boasted a Victorian high neck, mutton-leg long-sleeves with statement flutter trims and culminated in a cascade of dramatic Rhododendron-like ruffles.

Subtle glittered embellishments peppered the head-turning number, which that star accentuated with a cosmic yet floral headpiece.

