Carrie Underwood goes all-black for latest appearance as she kicks off new album era The American Idol winner is entering a new period

Carrie Underwood couldn't be more excited as she finally kicks off a new album era with the release of Denim and Rhinestones.

MORE: Carrie Underwood rocks bold purple lip trend

With the record having been released on 10 June, the singer is already garnering praise for her return to her country roots and is on a promotional cycle to ramp things up.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Carrie Underwood has a blast during date night

She made her first late night appearance of the era on the latest installment of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform the single Pink Champagne.

Carrie performed in front of a set bathed in pink to reflect the song's title, opting for an all-black ensemble to go with it in a departure from her usually more colorful ensembles.

MORE: Carrie Underwood stuns in denim shorts and daring thigh-high boots – fans react

She wore a black shirt with fringed detailing along the sheer sleeves, paired with matching denim cut-off shorts with crystalized detailing that showed off her ultra-toned legs.

Carrie performed on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon

The ensemble was not only studded with rhinestones, but also featured its own touch of pink in the floral sequined pattern along her top, topping things off with her signature rhinestone microphone.

Fans reacted excitedly to the performance, with one reacting with: "Wow Wow Wow! Gorgeous and talented woman! And those legs!! Wha??!!!"

MORE: Carrie Underwood's husband pays tribute to star following album release: 'Proud of you'

MORE: Carrie Underwood to be separated from sons on US tour

Another said: "I guess you're never too old to bejewel your microphone," and a third commented: "She has great fashion sense." Some even looked at her mic and compared her to Jennifer Lopez.

The Denim and Rhinestones LP is her first since March 2021, since her last Grammy-winning gospel record My Savior and her previous Christmas album, My Gift before it.

The singer is kicking off her Denim and Rhinestones promotional cycle

She is also set to embark on a 43-date US arena tour this fall in support of the album. The new tour will kick off in October, making stops in New York's Madison Square Garden, Nashville's Bridgestone Arena, as well as LA's Crypto.com Arena before concluding in March 2023.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.