Carrie Underwood to be separated from sons on US tour

Carrie Underwood is on cloud nine following the release of her new album Denim & Rhinestones on Friday – but with it comes some bittersweet news for her family.

The country music singer is gearing up to take her new record on the road and will embark on a 43-date North American tour in October. However, Carrie admitted that unlike her previous tour three years ago, her children won't be coming along for the ride.

Carrie and her husband Mike Fisher share two sons, Isaiah, seven, and Jacob, three. While the boys will visit their mom on some dates, they will be separated for extended periods of time which will no doubt be heartbreaking for Carrie and her boys.

"This tour, I think for the most part they will be home," she told Extra of Isaiah and Jacob. "The last tour we set up a playroom in the venues… My last tour, my youngest son was three months old when we went on the road."

Of course, being away from her family will be difficult for Carrie, but she does find the time away from home beneficial. "It's easier to maintain a routine when I am on tour," she explained. "I don't have a house to clean, I don't have kids to cook for because there is catering and room service."

Carrie and Mike share two sons (pictured with Isaiah)

Carrie's tour will follow on from her recent six-month Las Vegas residency and will be the first time in years that she will dazzle fans at multiple venues.

"I'm thrilled to be hitting the road again with THE DENIM & RHINESTONES TOUR," she recently said. "I'm having such an amazing time with my Las Vegas residency and look forward to continuing that next year after the tour."

Carrie is on tour from October

Her hotly anticipated tour will feature fellow American Idol star, Jimmie Allen. $1 from each ticket sold will be contributed to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

Kicking off on October 15 in Greenville, SC, Carrie will play several dates through to November, before taking a break for the holidays. She will return to the stage in early 2023 with February and March dates.

