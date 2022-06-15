Catherine Zeta-Jones wows with her latest stylish ensemble The Dad's Army star is so fashion-forward

Catherine Zeta-Jones took to the streets on Wednesday to show how fashionable as was as she strolled in one of her best looks to date.

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones showcases decadent private office inside £3.6m mansion

The Dad's Army star rocked a leather ensemble consisting of a daring jacket and trousers as she walked with a handbag in her hand alongside a fedora and sunglasses to finish off the look. Catherine was wearing an all-black outfit, including the top that she wore that featured a plunging neckline. She kept the accessories to a minimum, only wearing a ring and a pair of earrings.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Catherine Zeta-Jones poses up a storm in gorgeous active wear

In the caption, she wrote: "Airport Aficionado….. wherever I lay my hat… that's my home."

WOW: Catherine Zeta-Jones shows off incredible legs as she larks about on golf course

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' son reduced to tears by incredible family surprise

Fans loved the gorgeous look, as one posted: "I want that outfit," and a second shared: "Nice rock style Catherine!!!"

A third joked: "Stunning....is that the Hat of Zorro," while a fourth added: "This is why Mrs Catherine is awesome."

Gorgeous!

Others simply called the Hollywood star "gorgeous" as they continued to lavish her with compliments.

READ: Catherine Zeta-Jones shares secret to her fit physique at 52

SEE: Catherine Zeta-Jones' stylish home could be a museum in new photo

Catherine always has the best fashion, and she had fans doing a double-take when she posted a stunning throwback photo last month.

The actress took a trip down memory lane and shared an image from her 1998 movie The Mask of Zorro. In the snap, Catherine is brandishing a sword preparing for a fight as her alter-ego Elena Montero.

The star has a great fashion sense

Catherine looked beautiful in a white dress with a corset bodice that cinched in her waist as her raven locks cascaded down to her hips.

WOW: Catherine Zeta-Jones looks incredible in unexpectedly glamorous new photo

MORE: Catherine Zeta-Jones thrills fans with gorgeous mini-dress – see photo

Joking about the photo, Catherine captioned the post: "Me when people try to talk to me before I've had my coffee."

Fans were blown away by her age-defying appearance, with one commenting: "Seriously the most gorgeous woman EVER!" A second gushed: "Every man fell in love with you when they first saw you in The Mask of Zorro." A third added: "So lovely and beautiful."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.