Victoria Beckham stuns in flared mermaid dress - and it's stunning

Victoria Beckham has debuted another showstopping outfit which is one of her most dramatic looks to date. The mother-of-four took to social media to share a mirror selfie wearing a Hollywood-esque black number from her eponymous label that we would love to get our hands on.

The designer, 48, rocked a flared black dress with scallop detailing, a knitted bandeau top and a halter-neck silhouette. Boasting a flattering fifties-style shape married with a contemporary beach party feel, the dress added another incredible look to VB's enviable wardrobe.

Victoria wore her brunette tresses tied up in a bun, letting two bangs shape her radiant face. She paired the glamorous number with some classic point-toe black heels and accessorised with her go-to bangles and an exquisite gold chain necklace featuring an emerald drop pendant.

The star took to Instagram to share the outfit with her fashion-forward fans. She captioned the post: "You know I love a little black dress!" with a black love heart emoji.

Victoria looked incredible in the mermaid dress

Unsurprisingly, fans adored the sleek look and gushed over VB's unparalleled sense of style. "Looks amazing + love an LBD," one follower commented, while another said: "So beautiful wow." A third agreed, adding: "Absolute perfection!" and a fourth penned: "Fabulous as always," with an applause emoji.

The designer showed off the dress' intricate details

If you can picture Victoria's glorious dress in your own wardrobe, then we have just the item for you. Sadly, the designer's actual dress rapidly sold out online, but that hasn't stopped us from finding an epic alternative.

Black Halter Neck Mini Dress, £50, River Island

This sophisticated black halter neck shift mini dress is a fabulous lookalike and will remain a key summer staple for years to come. Finesse your South of France aesthetic with a large straw beach bag and some gold jewellery for a VB-approved holiday outfit.

Victoria recently shared a behind-the-scenes image of herself getting ready for her son Brooklyn's wedding back in April, and fans got a glimpse at her stunning dress, which appeared backless in the picture with her hairstylist, Ken Paves.

