Victoria Beckham is beaming with pride after lookalike son Romeo hits huge career milestone

Victoria Beckham is one proud mother after taking to social media on Friday to reveal her middle son Romeo's latest career high.

The 19-year-old is the face of a stylish video campaign for fashion house Yve Saint Laurent and the fashion mogul shared the clip with her 30.1 million followers.

Captioning the chic clip on Instagram VB penned: "Proud of you @romeobeckham! @ysl @anthonyvaccarello."

The glamorous video saw the son of David Beckham from an intimate, close-up angle and captured the dark nail polish and fur denim jacket he donned.



Victoria was so proud of her son

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the elevated clip. Girlfriend Mia Regan left a red love heart emoji for her boyfriend on the video whilst Creative Image Director of YSL Anthony Vaccarello also penned a simple red love heart emoji.

One fan replied: "He has his mom’s face." A second added: "Beauty." A third said: " "Such a handsome young man."

One fan said they thought he looked like his former footballer father and penned: "So much like his Dada."

The mother-son duo are so similar

Romeo isn't the only member of the Beckham family who had Victoria beaming. Earlier this week, the star was delighted over a stunning snap of daughter Harper and husband David posing ahead of a glamorous night out at the theatre in Venice.

Sharing the photo to her Instagram feed, she penned: "This picture melts my heart. Special time with the best daddy in the world x Mummy loves you both so much.

"You are my everything @davidbeckham kisses #harperseven."

Harper and David looked sensational on holiday

Harper looked all grown up in the snap, donning a £1,600 ball gown by Zimmermann. David, meanwhile, looked dapper in a black suit.

David also documented exciting snaps from their time away. In one photo shared to his Instagram Stories, David and Harper were sitting side by side in a gondola, with Harper's arm around her dad's, both smiling widely for the camera.

Another showed the pair inside a speed boat, cruising through Venice's canals.

