Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in luxe pyjamas for coffee date with her BFF

The fashion designer caught up with close friend Eva Longoria

Only Victoria Beckham could succeed in making nightwear look glamorous - and her latest Instagram post proves the former Spice Girl has nailed the knack of making sleepwear stylish.

The wife of David Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo from her catch-up with close friend Eva Longoria. The 48-year-old fashion designer was the epitome of elegance in a chic striped pyjama set in 'Midnight-Blue White' from her own fashion brand.

WATCH: Victoria Beckham films her beauty routine in slinky bathrobe

Victoria layered with a soft cotton robe in co-ordinating pinstripe, embroidered with her initials on the pocket. She added a pair of oversized black sunglasses and funky hot pink slippers to complete her effortless loungewear look.

"Just two desperate housewives having a catch up! I love you @evalongoria," Victoria captioned her post. The duo were seated on plush yellow chairs and pictured sipping coffee together.

Victoria enjoyed a catch up with her close friend Eva

Hollywood actress and close friend of the Beckhams, Eva, was also pictured rocking a slinky sleepwear set from Victoria Beckham.

An essential for luxe at-home lounging, Eva's robe is made in Italy from 100% silk and features a luxurious chain print motif in cream.

Fans were quick to react to the iconic duo's Instagram post. Rushing to the comments, one fan penned: "Best housewives everrrrrr!!" as another wrote: "Friendship goals".

We couldn't help but notice VB rocked a pair of striking slippers adorned with a bright pink smiley face. The mother-of-four shares an incredibly close relationship with her ten-year-old daughter Harper Seven, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if Victoria had slipped on her fashionable daughter's slippers!

Victoria's post comes just after the star enjoyed a relaxing weekend with Harper in what appeared to be their Cotswolds home. On Sunday, the former Spice Girl shared a sweet snap of herself alongside Harper as they splashed about in the pool.

"Sunday swim with my little water baby! Kisses #HarperSeven," Victoria captioned her sweet photo, lapping up the joyful mother-daughter moment.

