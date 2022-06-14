Victoria Beckham exudes glamour in luxe pyjamas for coffee date with her BFF

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Only Victoria Beckham could succeed in making nightwear look glamorous - and her latest Instagram post proves the former Spice Girl has nailed the knack of making sleepwear stylish.

SEE: Sunkissed Victoria Beckham poses poolside with daughter Harper Seven

The wife of David Beckham took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a photo from her catch-up with close friend Eva Longoria. The 48-year-old fashion designer was the epitome of elegance in a chic striped pyjama set in 'Midnight-Blue White' from her own fashion brand.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham films her beauty routine in slinky bathrobe

Victoria layered with a soft cotton robe in co-ordinating pinstripe, embroidered with her initials on the pocket. She added a pair of oversized black sunglasses and funky hot pink slippers to complete her effortless loungewear look.

"Just two desperate housewives having a catch up! I love you @evalongoria," Victoria captioned her post. The duo were seated on plush yellow chairs and pictured sipping coffee together.

LOOK: Victoria Beckham's quirky themed £11.5million mansion she used to live in

Victoria enjoyed a catch up with her close friend Eva

Hollywood actress and close friend of the Beckhams, Eva, was also pictured rocking a slinky sleepwear set from Victoria Beckham.

An essential for luxe at-home lounging, Eva's robe is made in Italy from 100% silk and features a luxurious chain print motif in cream.

MORE: Victoria Beckham's favourite summer workout for full-body toning

LOOK: Victoria Beckham’s mother-of-the-groom dress revealed in a colour that may surprise you

Fans were quick to react to the iconic duo's Instagram post. Rushing to the comments, one fan penned: "Best housewives everrrrrr!!" as another wrote: "Friendship goals".

We couldn't help but notice VB rocked a pair of striking slippers adorned with a bright pink smiley face. The mother-of-four shares an incredibly close relationship with her ten-year-old daughter Harper Seven, so it wouldn't come as a surprise if Victoria had slipped on her fashionable daughter's slippers!

Smiley Face Slippers, £24.99 / $30, Amazon

If you're loving her retro-look slippers, they're available on Amazon for less than £25 ($27.90).

Victoria's post comes just after the star enjoyed a relaxing weekend with Harper in what appeared to be their Cotswolds home. On Sunday, the former Spice Girl shared a sweet snap of herself alongside Harper as they splashed about in the pool.

MORE: Victoria Beckham stuns with gorgeous bodysuit in bathroom selfie

"Sunday swim with my little water baby! Kisses #HarperSeven," Victoria captioned her sweet photo, lapping up the joyful mother-daughter moment.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.