Beyoncé's $130 necklace is creating a buzz - and it's perfect for the Beyhive

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Beyhive assemble! Not only has Beyoncé just unveiled her new Valentine's Day-themed adidas x Ivy Park collection Ivy Heart, but the Love on Top star also just showed us how to perfectly accessorize it with a gorgeous bee-themed necklace.

RELATED: Beyoncé's daughters Rumi and Blue Ivy model the Ivy Park collection

We are in love with Beyoncé's Ivy Heart look, from her burgundy velour tracksuit to those $469 Valentino heart-shaped sunglasses, and her necklace really caught our attention.

We have our alarms set for the official release of the Ivy Heart collection at 12 noon EST on February 9 on adidas.com, but in the meantime, we're ready to snap up Bey's PD Paola La Bamba gold necklace

Beyoncé unveiled her new adidas x Ivy Park collection - and we are loving her accessories, too

The pretty hand-finished piece is in 925 sterling silver with 18k gold plating and features five pretty bee pendants made from white zirconia, labradorite, and green and black mother of pearl with white crystals.

MORE: Beyoncé heats up Instagram in a curve-hugging LBD

BEYONCÉ'S NECKLACE: La Bamba gold necklace, $130/£‌99, PD Paola

GET THE LOOK: White heart-shaped sunglasses, $12.99 / £‌12.99, Amazon

If you love the necklace, you'll want to check out the PD Paola bee-motif Zaza and La Bamba gold earrings, which are just as Bey-worthy, too.

Zaza gold bee earrings, ($105 / £‌80), PD Paola

Zaza gold bee ring, ($79 / £‌62), PD Paola

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.