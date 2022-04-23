Nicole Scherzinger stuns in show-stopping look to mark 'first' with boyfriend Thom Evans The Poison singer is a fashion superstar

Nicole Scherzinger always guarantees a reaction when she heads to social media to share her latest stunning look, and her latest certainly grabbed attention.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Scherzinger shares hopes to sing the next James Bond theme song

The Masked Singer judge headed out to Joshua Tree with her long-time boyfriend Thom Evans, and she posed up a storm in a psychedelic top that featured a multitude of colors across it. And she completed the look with a slightly daring addition, styling out a pair of jeans that could count as 'barely-there' given how torn apart they were.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Nicole Scherzinger strolls along the beach in string bikini

But as the sun set, and her surroundings started getting chillier, she discarded her mesmerizing top instead for a comfortable woollen sweater.

EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Scherzinger reveals rare insight into romance with Thom Evans

MORE: Coachella fans including Paris Hilton and Nicole Scherzinger share their festival beauty tips

"First time to Joshua Tree, as a cancer I'm drawn to the water but I'm so ready for this desert magic," she told her fans. "Happy Earth Day everyone."

Her desert surroundings were gorgeous with stones and trees as far as the eyes could see, and her holiday home was just as magical.

The former Pussycat Dolls singer shared a small video of her wooden abode and it was the perfect outdoor setting with wooden and rattan furniture.

The star posed in her jaw-dropping ensemble

The decking even came complete with a cactus as its centerpiece.

Fans were quick to flood the comments with love, as one enthused: "Happy Earth Day to you too babe, seeing you so happy always makes me happy I love you so much Nic."

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger is a total goddess in glittering cut out dress

MORE: Simon Cowell's fiancée Lauren Silverman dons crop top and leather skirt for night out with Nicole Scherzinger

A second penned: "Serenity looks good on you. Miss you sis," while a third posted: "I love your outfit sweetie."

Others posted about the vlose bond she shares with her boyfriend, as she posed in two snaps with him, as one remarked: "The way you're looking at each other aww," and another added: "You both are so adorable."

Nicole and Thom started dating in 2020

Earlier this week, Nicole stunned in a dazzling white gown that featured layered fringed detailing across the waist and hemlines, showing off her incredible curves.

It also featured strategic cut-outs all across the design that almost gave it a sheer look, and featured crystal detailing that shimmered in the light.

SEE: Nicole Scherzinger poses in daring red gown with dangerously high slit

WOW: Nicole Scherzinger exudes power in a suit and new blonde locks

Nicole paired the ensemble with her long raven locks straightened out, which she quipped was "giving Cher hair" on her Instagram Stories.

She even wore a crystallized crown with it as she wrote in her caption: "To crown or not to crown," and fans quickly were left in a frenzy.

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.