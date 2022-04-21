Nicole Scherzinger dazzles in scene-stealing cut-out fringed gown The TV personality is ready to crown a winner

Nicole Scherzinger's style statements have proven to be quite popular with her legions of fans and followers, and her latest one is absolutely nothing to scoff at.

The singer took to social media to share her new look in anticipation of the latest episode of The Masked Singer, and it's one of her most memorable yet.

She wore a dazzling white gown that featured layered fringed detailing across the waist and hemlines, showing off her incredible curves.

It also featured strategic cut-outs all across the design that almost gave it a sheer look, and featured crystal detailing that shimmered in the light.

Nicole paired the ensemble with her long raven locks straightened out, which she quipped was "giving Cher hair" on her Instagram Stories.

She even wore a crystallized crown with it as she wrote in her caption: "To crown or not to crown," and fans quickly were left in a frenzy.

Nicole donned a fringed gown ahead of the latest The Masked Singer episode

One wrote: "Take the crown goddess," with another saying: "Crown, it just brings the outfit together." A third added: "Gurl, it's to crown. You always have a crown on your head. It never comes off," and many simply dubbed her a "queen" while dropping heart and flame emojis.

The TV judge last appeared on screens in another daring ensemble that championed one of her favorite colors, as she wore a sequined red dress.

Nicole looked incredible in a glitzy red dress with a sweetheart neckline. Complete with delicate straps, a daring backless design and ruched thigh-split skirt, the look seriously hit the glamor quota of the night.

The former Pussycat Doll teamed her metallic dress with large silver hoops, adding a statement red lip and styling her hair in voluminous curls, cascading down past her shoulders.

The singer posed alongside guest judge Leslie Jordan

She struck a pose with guest judge Leslie Jordan in pictures of the outfit she shared on her social feed, dubbing him her "partner in crime" for the night.



