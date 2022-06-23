Christine Lampard looks amazing in off-the-shoulder beach dress on Ibiza getaway

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Christine Lampard has been living her best life in Ibiza this week – and the photos from her sun-soaked getaway look epic.

The Loose Women star looked beautiful in a black sundress as she posed up a storm at a Bridgerton-themed party held at the iconic Ocean Beach Club Ibiza. Standing out in the crowd, Christine looked so chic in her simple yet sophisticated outfit as she flashed a beaming smile. Frank Lampard's wife captioned the post: "Ibiza, you’ve been amazing!"

WATCH: Christine Lampard shares rare footage of daughter Patricia

The Northern Irish beauty wowed fans in her simple cover-up, featuring a Bardot neckline and semi-sheer finish. The perfect chuck-on dress over a bikini!

Christine completed her attire with oversized shades and a pair of towering strappy wedges, looking classy as ever.

Christine looked beautiful in a classic look during her Ibiza trip

Following her Ocean Beach Club antics, Christine rounded the night off at Lio restaurant for a cabaret show. She shared a selfie alongside her husband Frank, who had joined her on the fun-filled getaway.

The 43-year-old star's followers were quick to respond, with stylist to the stars Danielle Whiteman commenting: "Living your best lyf."

The Loose Women star was joined by husband Frank Lampard

Another wrote: "You look beautiful as always," while a third penned: "You look amazing Christine."

Christine's classic holiday style is making us think our summer wardrobe needs a refresh. You can't go wrong with a little black Bardot dress, and this affordable Accessorize number will take you from poolside to evening drinks.

Schiffli Bardot Dress Black, £35, Accessorize

This isn't the first time Christine has put on a gorgeous sartorial display on holiday. The Lorraine host recently wowed in the most vibrant kimono-style number from her Wallis collection during a family holiday with Frank and their children Patricia and Freddie.

The beloved presenter took to Instagram to share her sun-kissed style with fans. She captioned the wholesome post: "Dress down v dress up! #wallis #christinelampardxwallis #foreverwallis #ad," with a black love heart emoji.

