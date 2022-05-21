Christine Lampard melts hearts as she shares very rare photo of stepdaughter Isla The Loose Women star is a stepdaughter to her husband's two daughters

Christine Lampard had a busy week that was full of birthdays, and on Friday she marked her stepdaughter's, Isla, 15th birthday.

To mark the special event, the Loose Women star shared some photos of the teenager, one on her Stories and another on her main Instagram feed. The photo on her feed featured Isla alongside her sister, Luna, when they appeared on This Morning. Christine was in a gorgeous blue gown as she posed alongside Phillip Schofield, and the two girls. Isla was wearing a pretty pink dress with matching cardigan, while Luna wore a floral dress and yellow cardigan.

The star also shared a photo of just her and Isla as they lovingly posed together, and she questioned: "How are you 15 already?!?! @isla.rl we love you."

She posted a similar caption for her other post, with the only changes highlighting that Isla was the girl in pink in the throwback snap.

Fans were quick to wish Isla a happy birthday, as one posted: "Awww Happy Birthday to her!! And well done you @christinelampard! Crushing the super cool step mum points!"

Another added: "How special and love that you're wearing Everton blue," while a third penned: "Beautiful Christine. God bless her, lots of health."

The presenter wished her stepdaughter a happy birthday

A fourth shared: "Oh, they just grow up too quickly don't they?! Beautiful photo," and a fifth complimented: "Love the bond you and Isla have."

Isla's birthday wasn't the only one that Christine marked during the week, as it was also a special day for her Loose Women co-star Jane Moore, who turned 60.

The presenter, who marked her milestone birthday on Tuesday, was surrounded by some of the cast and crew of the daytime ITV show during a surprise lunch.

Sharing a sweet Loose Women family snap, Jane revealed on Instagram: "Ok, I'm starting to feel like the queen now."

The pair have a sweet bond

The picture showed the birthday girl being wined and dined by the likes of Christine, Frankie Bridge and their fellow co-stars Nadia Sawalha, Kaye Adams, Carol McGiffin, Linda Robson and Janet Street-Porter.

"My 60th birthday has been quite an extended extravaganza, starting with an on-screen party on Monday's @loosewomen then a gathering of my 'Sarf London' girlfriends on Tuesday (pic 2)," she added.

"Which conveniently turned out to be the hottest day of the year, and culminating in a wonderful surprise birthday lunch with some of the Loose gang today.

"I was even honoured by an appearance from Janet! What a wonderful afternoon. Thank you all and a particular big thank you to @mazza.morgan, The Bloke and @kayeadams for organising the fun. And thanks to Kaye for the incredible avocado cake too (my fave brekkie)."

