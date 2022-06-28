Newleywed Pixie Lott rocks tasselled dress at Italian wedding

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Pixie Lott has been celebrating the nuptials of a friend in Italy with her new husband, model Oliver Cheshire, and has been rocking some incredible looks.

SEE: Pixie Lott's vivid yellow bridal earrings stole the show - and you can too with these lookalikes

The newlywed singer and former Strictly Come Dancing contestant was seen arriving at the lakeside of Lake Como along with Oliver and a large party of guests, looking spectacular in a seventies style psychedelic printed frock. The bright orange, red and yellow dress had a thigh-high slit and a headscarf to match.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Pixie Lott shows off stunning second wedding dress as she throws the bouquet

The All About Tonight pop star, 31, accessorised the dress with a little green handbag and fantastic chunky bright gold high heels.

Pixie's showstopping orange ensemble

Pixie's toned physique was clearly visible when she turned to reveal the open back criss-cross detail of the dress.

Pixie accessorised to perfection

PHOTOS: Pixie Lott's embellished bridal dress is more beautiful than we expected – first wedding photos

If you love this vibrant look, we have found some vibrant seventies style dresses just for you. This orange and white slip dress from ASOS features a criss-cross detail and low cut back with a fun ruffled hemline.

Orange printed strappy ruffle dress, £45, ASOS

This bright Topshop mini dress with the seventies style Bardot cut is very wearable and it would be perfect for a variety of summer events.

Orange frill bardot mini dress, £45, ASOS

To complete the look, Etsy is selling these beautiful vintage satin silk bandanas for just £14.

Orange print vintage satin scarf, £14, Etsy

Earlier this month Pixie and Oliver were finally married after a long engagement, having been forced to delay their wedding several times due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, Pixie being finally able to wear her stunning wedding dress made it well worth the wait for fans.

RELATED: Strictly's Dianne Buswell delights fans with a series of loved-up vacation selfies alongside beau Joe Sugg

The head-turning gown was embellished with pearls all over including the elegant sheer long sleeves. The fitted dress showed off her toned figure and finally swept out into a long satin train.

Celebrity guests at their wedding included Strictly Come Dancing contestant Emma Weymouth, McFly singer Danny Jones and actor Idris Elba’s wife Sabrina.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.