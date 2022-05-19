﻿
Amanda Holden has a total Legally Blonde moment in Zara co-ord

The BGT judge looked pretty in pink

Amanda Holden served a seriously slick look at the Heart Radio studios on Thursday morning to present her Breakfast show, rocking a flirty pink co-ord from Zara.

The Britain's Got Talent host displayed her gym-honed legs in a super-chic textured skort with rhinestone buttons. Amanda teamed her thigh-skimming shorts with a matching blazer, crafted from textured tweed fabric in a Barbie-pink hue.

The star layered her tailored jacket over a silky lilac blouse, slipping on a pair of pastel pointed-toe heels. The mother-of-two styled her honey blonde hair in a slicked-back messy bun, adding fluttery false lashes, smokey eyeshadow and lots of bronzer to complete her beauty glow.

Is there ever a day when Amanda doesn't look effortlessly glamorous? We think Amanda's fabulous pink power suit looks just like it belongs in Elle Woods' wardrobe.

The BGT star looked phenomenal in the chic high street co-ord

Loving her iconic Loving the Legally Blonde-inspired look? Amanda's £60 blazer and £30 skort are still available in several sizes on Zara's website.

Team it with strappy sandals for a fun and feminine spring ensemble.

zara-set

Textured Blazer and Skort, from £29.99, Zara

The 51-year-old star recently returned from a glamorous Parisian city break in the romantic French capital, and delighted fans with several snaps from her time in Europe.

Enjoying an evening out, Amanda rocked a figure-flattering silk skirt and glamorous black blouse. The star wore her shirt open and displayed a stunning black broderie lingerie set.

Looking stunning as ever, Amanda simply captioned her glowing post: "#Paris" as she posed up a storm on the steps of the iconic Paris restaurant, Pink Mamma.

Amanda dazzled fans in her colourful satin mini skirt

Fans rushed to compliment the Heart Breakfast star, who styled her honey blonde hair in loose curls and rocked a flirty pink lip to complete her flawless beauty glow. "Omg the cutest person wearing the cutest outfit... have fun in Paris," one fan wrote, as another commented: "Wow you look beautiful Amanda. Love your outfit [clapping emoji] very French and elegant."

Other fans were left speechless, simply writing: "Mesmerising," and: "JE T'AIME!" under the mother-of-two's Instagram post.

