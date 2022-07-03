Michelle Keegan is glowing in dreamy tea dress for night out in Australia

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Michelle Keegan was every inch a glowing goddess on Sunday as she posed up a storm for an Instagram post.

Taking to social media, the wife of Mark Wright delighted her 5.9million followers with a radiant selfie, posing alongside an espresso martini. The 33-year-old actress rocked a ditsy floral frock in a monochrome hue, complete with romantic puffed sleeves, a sweetheart neckline and chic button-down design.

Michelle's flowing brunette tresses cascaded past her shoulders in loose curls, framing her enviable beauty glow. The Brassic star added a rosy blush, lots of bonzer and classic nude lip to complete her natural makeup look.

"Like [butter] wouldn’t melt… then comes the Espresso [martini]’s," Michelle captioned her post, which amassed thousands of likes from fans within a matter of minutes.

Michelle sipped on espresso martinis as she enjoyed a night out

"Cute af," commented one fan, as another wrote: "Awee miss that beautiful face."

"Perfection," a third fan quipped, whilst several others flooded the comment section with flame emojis.

Michelle is currently in Australia filming exciting new BBC drama series Ten Pound Poms, leaving fans curious about how she's maintaining her now long-distance relationship with her husband Mark.

During an appearance on Loose Women, former TOWIE star Mark was quizzed by Ruth Langsford about his marriage, and he opened up about the rule he and Michelle now follow to keep their relationship alive.

MICHELLE WEARS: Ruched Mini Dress, £18, Very

Mark explained that he found it "hard" when he went up to six weeks without seeing his wife when he first moved to America for TV show Extra, and that was putting pressure on them to make the most of their time together.

"We made a rule – a three-week rule. The minute it goes over that, it starts to become more difficult and then the pressure is on to see each other.

"If you keep it within three weeks, then it will never get to that point of, it's been so long, there's so much pressure on us," Mark added.

