Michelle Keegan showcases insane abs as she shares details of solo adventure The actress is enjoying Australia!

Michelle Keegan is currently soaking up the sun in Australia, where she's working on a new show, Ten Pound Poms, for the BBC.

Luckily, the talented star also gets some time off to explore the country, and as she shared on Instagram on Sunday, she recently did just that – and looked fabulous while she did so.

MORE: Michelle Keegan wows in sleek sports bra and leggings

The glamorous actress took to the social media site to share a video and photo montage from a short trip she enjoyed, which included a shot of herself sipping a chilled drink in a gorgeous multi-coloured print bikini.

The 35-year-old has clearly been working out, as her choice of swimsuit showcased her incredibly toned abs!

Loading the player...

WATCH: Michelle Keegan showcases incredible abs in new video

The video also showed a photo of herself cuddling a koala, a beautiful beach and some incredible scenery through the window of a train.

MORE: Michelle Keegan pines for family member in emotional video

SEE: Mark Wright shares sneak peek of impressive pool at marital home shared with wife Michelle Keegan

Michelle captioned the clip with an inspiring message that explained more about her trip.

Michelle enjoyed spending time by the beach

She wrote: "Last weekend I had some time off work so decided to explore more of Australia and took myself on a little solo trip north to Cairns!

"Where I ate, drank, met koalas (yes I bought the photo [laughing emoji]) took a train journey through the rainforest, wandered through the heritage markets and asked a stranger to take a picture of me. I had the most amazing time.

"Yes travelling alone can be scary but life's too short to let that fear get in your way! Take the trip, make the memories & capture them to remember forever…"

The star also hugged a koala

The star's followers were quick to share their appreciation for the post, with one writing: "Love this… well done x."

Others added: "Australia is an amazing place," and: "This looks perfect."

One commented: "Looks amazing, well done for going solo," while others posted strings of heart emojis in response.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.