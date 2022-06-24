Michelle Keegan pines for family member in emotional video The Our Girl star is filming in Australia

It's safe to say Michelle Keegan has taken to life Down Under after she jetted off last month to film a very exciting project, but on Thursday, the star was pining for a very special family member.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, the former Coronation Street actress shared an old video of her sausage dog Phoebe running toward her - and it is so adorable.

Michelle penned: "Can't wait for this moment," with three red love heart emojis on a clip which shows Phoebe racing to the wife of Mark Wright who is arriving at the airport.

The dachshund isn't the 35-year-old's only furry friend as she is also mother to blonde chihuahua Pip.

Pip is so adorable

Earlier this month, Pip and Michelle were reunited for a facetime and the star confessed she was in floods of tears for the occasion.

The bikini designer took to her Instagram Stories with a screenshot of a facetime conversation with the petite pup and over Michelle's face was a tactfully-placed crying face emoji.

Captioning the photo she wrote: "Me," with a white arrow pointing up to the emotional emoji.

Michelle is making the most of her sun-soaked location

Despite the tears, the star has been making strides down under whilst filming for brand new period drama Ten Pound Poms.

The star has been regularly documenting the details of her new life in Sydney on social media for her 5.8 million followers.

The exciting snaps have included, sunset line-learning on the beach, a delicious-looking paella breakfast and of course stunning selfies from the actress.

Michelle jetted off last month

Whilst her acting career is thriving, so is Michelle's new bikini brand, Ofila Bee, which she unveiled to fans at the beginning of the month.

Announcing the news alongside fabulous photos rocking her new range, the star penned: "So this has been over 2 YEARS in the making…I can't believe it's finally launch day!! I've always wanted to create my very own swimwear range that everybody feels comfortable in but with a twist.

"The name 'Orfila Bee' is so special to me as Orfila was my Grandma's maiden name and she remains one of my biggest influences in my life. The 'Bee' is to represent the city in which I was proudly born and raised in."

