Kate Hudson poses up a storm in red hot bikini photo

Kate Hudson isn't one to take a challenge lightly, and on the occasion of National Bikini Day, turned up the heat with the most show-stopping photograph she could find.

The actress shared a snapshot of herself in a fuchsia bikini that showed off her supremely toned figure as she posed by the pool.

She reclined with her hair slicked back and next to her sat a bottle of one of her King St. Vodkas, and she cheered fans on with it for the warmer weather.

"It's #NationalBikiniDay! Or, as we like to call it, National Drink in Your Bikini Day! I'll cheers to that," the caption for her post read.

Immediately, Kate was bombarded with heart and flame emojis galore, with one of her fans writing: "I mean seriously," and another just exclaiming: "Holy moly."

The star works extremely hard to maintain her sculpted physique and isn't afraid to tastefully show it off from time to time.

Kate stunned in a fuchsia number for National Bikini Day

The mom-of-three recently also posted a photograph of herself celebrating London's sunny weather by posing topless in her hotel room whilst enjoying a cup of tea.

She could be seen wearing only a pair of high-waisted briefs with her long blonde hair carefully covering up her chest.

Fans were quick to compliment her photo, with one writing: "GOALS!" Another added: "40's the new 20. Go green juice!"

Many others simply dropped fire emojis or wrote "wow," however, there was someone close to Kate who was left not as impressed, that being her brother Oliver.

The star's topless shot got an interesting reaction out of her brother

"Nope…" he simply quipped underneath the post. Fans found the reaction hilarious and over 3,000 of them have already liked the comment so far.

"Hilarious," one told Oliver, whilst a second joked: "Emotional Damage." A third added: "Lol. This is what siblings are for."

