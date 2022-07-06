Kylie Minogue stuns in white feathered sequin dress to mark special occasion

Kylie Minogue frequently steals the show in her jaw-dropping outfits and her latest appearance on Tuesday was no exception.

The Australian songstress looked phenomenal in her mini white sequin dress as she took to Instagram. To celebrate the launch of Kylie Minogue Wines at The Good Time Hotel, Kylie opted for a flirty halter neck dress adorned with giant sequins and sultry feathers.

Dressed to impress, the 54-year-old finished off her look with a pair of strappy metallic heels. Clutching a glass of prosecco rosé, the Spinning Around hitmaker looked radiant as she posed for the cameras. Enhancing her natural beauty, she opted for a bright pink lip and lashings of mascara.

The pop queen wore her hair in loose tousled locks that did well to frame her elegant face.

Kylie rocked a sequin number

Her fans rushed to the comments section, with one commenting: "Absolutely beautiful as always Kylie", whilst another added: "Forever my style icon! So gorgeous."

Blown away by her dress, another fan penned: "That dress is so pretty," whilst a fourth remarked: "Aaaaah those legs."

Kylie's latest appearance comes after she wowed fans in a daring mesh dress to celebrate the twelfth anniversary of her eleventh studio album, Aphrodite. Taking to social media, the songstress shared a gorgeous photo showing off her bespoke outfit. The diamond-encrusted dress cinched Kylie's waist and enhanced her svelte figure.

The songstress marked the anniversary of her Aphrodite album

She captioned the post: "Aphrodite… released 12 years ago today!!"

Dazzled by her appearance, one fan penned: "One of the best albums!! And that TOUR!!", whilst a second added: "And you are still as beautiful and badass today!"

Evidently moved by the revelation, a third fan remarked: "Another album that had a major impact on my life!"

Reminiscing about Kylie’s release, a fourth fan added: "What an album! Lots of amazing memories from seeing the tour in Paris and Manchester."

