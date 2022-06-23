Kylie Minogue poses in thigh-high leather boots – and wow! The 54-year-old looks incredible

Kylie Minogue looks like a total goddess in her latest Instagram photos!

The 54-year-old singer shares three photos with fans as she marked her arrival in Cannes – and she looks incredible.

Kylie chose to wear a simple outfit – an oversized white shirt teamed with statement black thigh-high leather boots.

She competed her chic and understated look with a pair of dark sunglasses.

Kylie looks incredible in her latest photos

Unsurprisingly, fans went wild for her look, with one writing: "Nothing beats KM in thigh boots!" "You can't stop serving with these looks!" a second remarked, while a third added: "FIERCE and MIGHTY."

A fourth concluded: "I love your boots! You look gorgeous, beautiful lady x."

Kylie and Paul pictured at the ABBA premiere

No doubt Kylie's boyfriend Paul Solomons was also a big fan. The couple recently made a rare appearance together at the world premiere of ABBA Voyage at the ABBA Arena in London.

The singer looked incredibly stylish in a feather-detailed Black Edition dress from Valentino and completed the look with black tights, platform heels and a miniature handbag.

The couple were first linked in April 2018

Paul matched her edgy look, opting for dark jeans, a black T-shirt and a matching leather jacket.

Whilst the couple chose not to pose together on the red carpet, Kylie was seen arriving at the event with her boyfriend Paul, holding on to his arm.

Kylie and Paul were first linked back in April 2018. The singer confirmed their romance one month later when she posted a photo of the couple kissing at her birthday party at Chiltern Firehouse in London.

Kylie is clearly head-over-heels for Paul

Until recently, Paul worked as the creative director of British GQ. In a past interview, Kylie described him by saying: "I've met someone who I feel good with. It feels right. I can feel my face going, people say 'Your face changes when you take about him,' and it does. Happiness.

"He's an inspiring, funny, talented guy. He's got a real-life actual job! It's lovely."

