Kylie Minogue always leaves us obsessed with whatever she's wearing, and the All the Lovers singer astounded her followers on Thursday.

As she marked the twelfth anniversary of Aphrodite, which is her eleventh studio album, she donned a daring mesh dress that was out of this world. The platinum frock featured rows of diamonds alongside the mesh parts that went along Kylie's chest. The singer gazed seductively into the camera with some of her blonde locks curling at the bottom.

In her caption, she posted: "APHRODITE … released 12 years ago today!! Awwwwww."

Fans were beside themselves with the photos, as one enthused: "I love this album so much. It’s my fav next to 'Fever' xx," and a second added: "I remember as if it was yesterday! I've always loved you, but during this time the love increased even more."

A third shared: "One of the best albums!! And that TOUR!!" while a fourth posted: "When I started to be a @kylieminogue lover!! One of my fav Kylie eras."

Kylie wowed in the dress

And one LGBTQ fan has a personal story, as they penned: "This album caught me in a special moment. I had just turned 18 and was discovering nightlife and love after high school, which is a pretty odd place for queer people.

"I had always listened to Kylie's music, but this was the very first time an album came out and I heard it from the beginning to the end, and it became a soundtrack for those blossoming years. Thanks for the memories, sweet you."

Kylie wowed her fans last week when she looked absolutely sensational as she styled out a slinky black dress that hugged her svelte figure.

The star shared a series of stunning images on her Instagram as she celebrated with Vogue while launching her wine brand in the United States.

In one of the snaps, she styled out her frock as she posed next to a bottle of the wine, while another revealed part of her glam process as her makeup was done.

