Kylie Minogue's fun mini dress leaves fans doing a double-take

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Kylie Minogue stepped out in New York City looking gorgeous on Tuesday night, and her feathered dress gave us more than one reason to do a double-take…

READ: Kylie Minogue addresses legal fight with Kylie Jenner over 'Kylie' trademark

Following her rare red carpet appearance with boyfriend Paul Solomons at the ABBA Voyage premiere last week, Kylie’s little black feathered dress by Valentino was all anyone was talking about. So, when the 53-year-old pop sensation rocked a brand new little black feathered dress look, fans were excited to compare looks and gather styling inspiration.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Minogue stuns in flowy dress as she holidays in France

Last night, the star opted for a strapless mini dress with an even fuller plume of feathers which covered the entire bodice of the dress before stopping short of the hips to reveal a flattering bodycon skirt. In contrast to last week's look, Kylie’s new dress was adorned with glossy black feathers so she opted for shimmering pink lipstick and luminous foundation.

Kylie wows in feathered mini and sheer tights

Kylie’s semi-sheer black tights showed off the cloud pattern hemline of the dress and of course, her famously toned legs. Rocking a more casual variation of the style, the singer slipped on a pair of black platform ankle boots and kept her jewellery to a minimum wearing only one thin bangle and two silver ringers.

DISCOVER: Kylie Minogue's secret for super sculped abs will inspire you

Kylie is pure elegance in Valentino feathers and opaque tights

It is likely that Kylie’s looks will spark a whole little black feather dress trend so to get you ahead of the trend we have found two similar dresses so that you can rock the look - but we would hurry as they are all selling fast!

Ramona Bustier Dress, £97 / $98, Revolve

This Ramona bustier party dress is made from comfy stretch fabric and a well-made discreet boned bodice to give you the best shape ever.

Gilda & Pearl Sabrina Slip Dress, £436 / $558, Farfetch

This slinky number with adjustable straps is made with 100% silk and is part of the brand Gilda & Pearls conscious collection, so it’s practically guilt-free.

SEE MORE: Victoria Beckham wows in LBD for date night with husband David

RELATED: Kylie Minogue stuns in mini black dress on rare date night with boyfriend Paul Solomons

We spotted that the former Neighbours star chose demure opaque tights to give her mini dress a formal look at the World Premiere of ABBA Voyage in London last Thursday, where she was joined by fellow Aussie Natalie Imbruglia, Kate Moss and 60s sensation Twiggy.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! newsletters to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.