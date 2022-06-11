Kylie Minogue is a goddess in decadant thigh-high boots The popstar is a vision!

Kylie Minogue is no stranger to a daring look and on Saturday it was no different when the pop princess rocked a pair of opulent thigh-high boots.

The star matched the incredible additions with a figure-hugging mini-dress which was made from the same lavish, glittery gold animal print material.

Kylie Minogue stuns in all-white outfit during Las Vegas outing

The 54-year-old took to Instagram to show fans the final ensemble. Captioning the post, she wrote: "Hi Miami!!!"

Kylie looks sensational in the snaps as she posed in front of a giant gold circle which perfectly complemented her ensemble.



Kylie looks stunning

She also shared a second close-up photo, which revealed three flirty buckles on the bottom of her dress.

Friends and fans of the star went wild for the stunning look and left their messages for the Lucky singer on the post.

Supermodel Heidi Klum simply left six heart-eye emojis on the photo. Gloria Gaynor penned: "Have a fabulous time in Miami, @kylieminogue … looking incredible sweetie!"

One fan replied: "WOOOOOW KYLIE AMAZING DEAR." A second wrote: "Stunningly Gorgeous!!!" A third added: "Omg This is The Kylie we long for."

Kylie and Paul are couple goals

A fourth said: "Oh my God!!!!! Look gorgeous!!!!! Perfect." A fifth wrote: "Oh wow stunning."

Last week the star made a rare red carpet appearance in London alongside her boyfriend Paul Solomans, at the Abba Voyage premiere.

The Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer looked incredible in a feather-detailed Black Edition dress from Valentino and completed the look with black tights, platform heels and a miniature handbag.

Kylie was spotted in New York on Tuesday

As for her hair and makeup, Kylie wore her hair down in loose waves and wore her usual makeup look, smokey eyes and pink lipstick.

Paul perfectly matched his girlfriend and opted for dark jeans, a black T-shirt and a matching leather jacket.

Kylie has been dating British GQ boss Paul since 2018, and despite both Billie Piper and Paul's stepmother suggesting in the past that they were engaged, Kylie's rep has denied reports.

