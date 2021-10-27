Carol Vorderman's curve-hugging skinny jeans have the boldest detail

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Is there any outfit Carol Vorderman can't pull off? The former Countdown star looked incredible on Wednesday as she donned her signature skinny jeans with an elegant forest green top before making her way to Wales.

READ: Carol Vorderman's daily diet: star's guide to looking fab in her 60s

Taking to Instagram to post a selfie in her curve-hugging ensemble, the 60-year-old star was pictured rocking a pair of skintight jeans with chunky black boots and a ribbed tee from Karen Millen.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Carol Vorderman is HELLO!'s Digital Cover star

"Room full of boots and I always pull out my 15-year-old favourites!" penned Carol, who posed in her walk-in wardrobe.

Carol's jeans featured a statement zip detail on each pocket, cinched in at the waist with a chunky black belt.

MORE: Carol Vorderman announces she is buying quirky new home - details

READ: Get Carol Vorderman's glow! The 60-year-old star reveals her go-to breakfast

The glamorous mother-of-two let her brunette locks fall past her shoulders, completing her look with a dramatic smokey eye and nude glossy lips.

Carol looks sensational in her skinny jeans and biker boots

"Lazy bird got her old boots on AGAIN....new @karen_millen top though," Carol told fans. "Off across the Severn Bridge to Wales!"

Fans were quick to react to the star's effortless glamour, rushing to the comments to shower Carol in compliments. "Looking absolutely fabulous Carol," wrote one fan, while another penned: "The boots look great! Keep wearing them."

"Old boots rock!" wrote another fan, proving Carol's favourite biker boots were clearly a hit. She looks fabulous, don't you agree?

Carol's exact 'Pointelle Detail Knit Jumper' from Karen Millen has since sold out, but we're loving this mustard yellow knit to elevate any autumnal look.

Pointelle Detail Knit Jumper, was £95, now £76, Karen Millen

The Countdown star may have had her boots for over a decade, but we're a fan of these chunky cargo boots from AllSaints. Crafted from croc-effect leather with military-inspired buckles and wrap-around laces, these would pair perfectly with skinny jeans.

AllSaints Donita Boots, £175, John Lewis

It's not the first time this week Carol has set pulses racing with one of her Instagram posts. On Tuesday, the star revealed she would be presenting the Pride of Britain awards alongside Diversity star Ashely Banjo.

The exciting news caused fans to leave a flurry of heart-eye emojis and comments under the exciting post. We can't wait to see what look Carol pulls off on the night!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.