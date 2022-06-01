Sofia Vergara kicks off latest season of AGT in black feathered dress The Modern Family star looked incredible

Sofia Vergara knows how to earn some major brownie points for her style, and often shows them off to aplomb on the America's Got Talent stage.

The actress returned as one of the judges for season 17 of the talent competition, and teased it in a black dress that's a trademark of her fashion sensibility.

VIDEO: Sofia Vergara and Heidi Klum's odd AGT video

She appeared in a stunning Nadine Merabi black dress that highlighted her curves with a waist-cinching detail, featuring a dazzling sequined design and a feathered collar and hem at the bottom.

The Modern Family star paired the gorgeous dress with sparkling diamond jewelry and stilettos to match, keeping her hair sleek and straight.

However, keen fans of the star are sure to have spotted the dress on her social feed back in April, when she first started teasing the show's return and provided a glimpse at the auditions process.

Since several of the show's auditions are filmed and cut together to present as audition episodes in the season's initial days, she was able to display other outfits as well, including another stand-out comprising of a crystal-encrusted bustier with fringed pants.

Sofia first shared a picture of the outfit in April

Sofia's outfit worked in contrast with fellow judge Heidi Klum's, who opted for an explosion of color with a mini dress.

The supermodel donned a chic shimmery green ensemble with vines running through it and pink roses to add to its feminine appeal, radiating in the stage lights. She paired it with black and gold heels.

The show's 17th season premiered on NBC to much anticipation after an exciting previous one which saw magician Dustin Tavella emerge as the victor.

Sofia and Heidi returned alongside their friends and previous co-judges Howie Mandel and Simon Cowell, and actor Terry Crews also made his return as host.

Heidi contrasted in an explosion of color in a mini dress

The five also previously reunited for the Nickelodeon Kids' Choice Awards, where the show was awarded the prize for best Reality Show.

