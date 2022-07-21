Newly-single Helen Skelton causes a stir in thigh-high split dress at star-studded event The Countryfile host recently parted ways from husband Richie Myler

Helen Skelton has had a fun-filled week, from landing her "dream role" to kicking off her 39th birthday celebrations.

Exclusive: Helen Skelton looks ahead to 39th birthday celebrations after difficult year

And on Wednesday, the Countryfile presenter - who announced her split from husband Richie Myler in April - looked dazzling as she headed to ITV's summer party at the Sanderson hotel in London.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Helen Skelton sets hearts racing in vibrant red bikini

Turning heads as she passed by, Helen dressed her slender figure in a red floral maxi which featured a risque thigh-high split and one-shoulder detailing, as well as a ruffled hem.

Exclusive: Helen Skelton on struggling with 'working mum guilt'

MORE: Helen Skelton reflects on being a mother of three children after split

With her blonde tresses swept to one side in a ponytail, the mum-of-one added a touch of blush, winged eye-liner and a slick of lippy. She accessorised with large gold hoops and nude strappy heels.

During an exclusive chat with HELLO! in this week's issue, Helen - who recently became ambassador for outdoor clothing and footwear brand North Ridge - touched upon her birthday this week. "I feel I'm hurtling towards 40," she said. "Times change and I'm in a new phase of my life, but I still feel about 25."

Helen at the ITV summer party on Wednesday © Goff Photos

Helen is a doting mum to her two boys - seven-year-old Ernie, and Louis, five - as well as her six-month-old daughter Elsie. Her marriage to her husband of eight years, rugby league player Richie Myler, ended earlier this year.

The presenter confirmed their split in a short statement in April: "Very sad to say that Richie and I are no longer a couple. He has left the family home. We will be doing our best to co-parent our small children."

The TV star looked flawless © Goff Photos

Asked if she gets any me-time, Helen responded: "Good question. You know what, this probably sounds cheesy, but I love being a mum, and I like being with my kids. And at work, it's like hanging out with my friends.

"Someone puts my make-up on, so I feel all dolled up, and someone makes me a drink. It's almost like a night out!"

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.