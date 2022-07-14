Helen Skelton flashes toned midriff in flirty crop top and baby pink flares

Helen Skelton flashed her toned midriff in a funky 70's-inspired outfit as she stepped out to enjoy a show jumping event on Wednesday.

Taking to Instagram, the Countryfile presenter shared a gorgeous sun-filled snap with her followers. Helen looked heavenly in her stunning outfit comprised of a geometric, teal crop top and a pair of beautiful baby pink linen flares.

Helen Skelton captures milestone moment for six-month-old daughter

The mum-of-three finished off her summer look with some stylish sunglasses, a gold pendant necklace, and a pair of tan leather sandals.

The 38-year-old was joined by her adorable baby daughter, Elsie. Dressed in a sweet white summer outfit complete with a frilly broderie hat, the young tot radiated cuteness.

Helen looked gorgeous in her funky summer outfit

Helen captioned the post: "Always fun @greatyorkshireshow hats off @daisybeckstudios @channel5_tv for showcasing. Very proud of @thejuleshudson @shonathevet for their show jumping and very excited to meet Elsie’s playmate not long @harriet.ford."

Her fans inundated the comments section with heaps of positivity, with one writing: "Looking amazing as always, Helen," whilst another penned: "You look beautiful. Stay strong and continue showing your baby you’re a strong mum."

A third fan chimed: "Great show, looking good as always," and a fourth added: "You look great and have a nice toned stomach going on there! Couldn't have better weather for it either!"

The presenter has dazzled fans with her recent outfits

Helen's joyous appearance comes after she enjoyed a fun day at the beach surrounded by her brood. Documenting her beach day, the presenter shared a sweet montage video along with the caption: "Happy Birthday @rebeccawalls85 grateful for you."

Opting for a bold red bikini and a mid-blue denim skirt, Helen looked stunning as she dipped her toes into the sea. She teamed her outfit with a pair of chunky gold earrings, a gold chain necklace, and a pair of fabulous sunglasses.

Reflecting on her remarkable ability to juggle her professional career alongside motherhood, Helen spoke to Claudia Winkleman and confessed that things get 'easier' with the third child. She added: "With the first one, I remember he would do a little thing like scuff his nose, and I would take him straight to A&E, by the third one, you're like “Oh, they will be fine."

