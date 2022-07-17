Exclusive: Helen Skelton on struggling with 'working mum guilt' The Countryfile host is a doting mum of three children

Helen Skelton has had a busy few weeks, filming Channel 5's Summer on the Farm, as well as being busy with her "dream role" as an ambassador for outdoor clothing and footwear brand North Ridge.

The 38-year-old, who is a doting mum to her two boys - seven-year-old Ernie, and Louis, five - as well as her six-month-old daughter Elsie - considers herself fortunate that the nature of her work allows so much time with her children.

"In the blink of an eye they'll be 18, so I'm making the most of all the cuddles," she told HELLO!. "This morning, my seven-year-old said, 'Mummy, can I kiss you at the school gate instead of at the school door?' That was a milestone moment."

Mornings at their Yorkshire home tend to start early. "Life is a bit crazy with three children and I'm not going to lie, getting the kids to school is just chaos. It's hard to split yourself three ways," said Helen, whose marriage to her husband of eight years, rugby league player Richie Myler, ended earlier this year. Helen is grateful for the support of her parents.

"My work is unpredictable, it can be five days one week, then random days the next," she shared. "I don't want to commit to childcare as if I'm off I want to be with the kids, so my mum comes to stay when I'm working."

Helen has teamed up with outdoor clothing and footwear brand North Ridge

In the school holidays, Helen is planning to spend time with them in Cumbria, where she grew up on a farm, and has lots of outdoor adventures planned.

She loves to wear clothes "that can get you from the school run, to a fell walk, to a coffee with friends", so when North Ridge, known for its stylish and functional designs, asked her to become an ambassador, she was ecstatic.

She opened up to HELLO! about the collaboration

Helen also values time spent with her girlfriends, and never more so than as a mum. "That whole thing about 'it takes a village', I believe that. You need to be with people who are in the same boat, otherwise the mum guilt can be suffocating.

"Sometimes I am a full-time mum with the guilt of thinking I should be out working, and other times I am a working mum with the guilt that I'm not at home with them."

North Ridge clothing and footwear is sold exclusively at GO Outdoors, Blacks and Millets.

