Celebrities & Royals wearing ‘Rebellious Hope’ T-shirts in honour of Dame Deborah James

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Dame Deborah James made a huge impact with her campaign to raise money for Cancer Research UK, raising over seven million pounds for the Bowelbabe Fund.

RELATED: Dame Deborah James' clothing range: How can you support the Bowelbabe fund?

One of the ways Deborah raised the money was through the launch of her In The Style clothing range ‘Rebellious Hope’ - and celebrities and royals have been wearing T-shirts from the collection in support.

The T-shirts, which were designed by Deborah, are available in black, white and pink, with ‘Rebellious Hope’ printed across the front. Coming in at £15, 100% of the profits go directly to the Bowelbabe Fund for Cancer Research UK, raising over one million pounds so far.

From Sophie Wessex to Lorraine Kelly, we’ve rounded up the stars that have been spotted wearing their ‘Rebellious Hope’ T-shirts as they pay tribute to Dame Deborah James - and how you can buy yours.

Sophie Wessex

Sophie Wessex paid tribute to Deborah by wearing her 'Rebellious Hope' in Gibraltar

Sophie Wessex was spotted wearing her ‘Rebellious Hope’ T-shirt at the coast in Gibraltar, as part of her royal tour alongside Prince Edward. The Countess wore the white oversized tee with a pair of pale pink shorts.

MORE: Prince William and Kate share heartbreak following Bowelbabe campaigner Deborah James' death

Lorraine Kelly

Lorraine wore the 'Rebellious Hope' T-shirt on Lorraine

Lorraine Kelly paid an emotional tribute on her morning TV show to her friend Deborah earlier this week, sharing a montage of clips and images of Deborah’s cancer journey. Lorraine wore her white ‘Rebellious Hope’ T-shirt with a pink blazer suit.

Lorraine took to Instagram to share a post of herself in the T-shirt. She captioned: “Wearing my @bowelbabe #rebellioushope T-shirt in honour of a truly wonderful woman. What a legacy. What a life”.

Gaby Roslin

Gaby Roslin took to Instagram to pay tribute to Dame Deborah James

The TV and radio presenter shared a video of herself dancing whilst wearing her pink 'Rebellious Hope' T-shirt, with the caption: “Celebrate life everyone. Dance and smile wherever you are. Deborah loved to dance at any opportunity, so give it a go and don’t care what anyone says. Just do it. Wear your Rebellious Hope t-shirts and help to keep her memory alive by sharing her joy in life…”.

Kim Murray

Kim Murray wore her 'Rebellious Hope' T-shirt to Wimbledon

Kim Murray, the wife of Andy Murray, made the touching gesture of wearing her ‘Rebellious Hope' T-shirt to Wimbledon on Monday, as she cheered on her tennis champion husband on the Centre Court.

Charlotte Hawkins

Charlotte Hawkins wore her 'Rebellious Hope' T-shirt with a yellow tulle skirt and matching heels

Good Morning Britain’s Charlotte Hawkins showed her support for the Bowel Babe Fund in May as she wore her 'Rebellious Hope' T-shirt, which she teamed with a yellow tulle skirt and a pair of yellow heels.

RELATED: Viewers left in tears after watching heartbreaking Deborah James BBC documentary

Deborah James announced the launch of her In the Style collection back in May

Dame Deborah James had shared how much designing the clothing range had meant to her in an Instagram post, writing that the phrase ‘Rebellious Hope’ held a close place in her heart.

"'Rebellious Hope' - it's truly what has got me through the last 5 years", she wrote.

SHOP THE 'REBELLIOUS HOPE' CLOTHING COLLECTION

To donate to the Bowelbabe fund, visit bowelbabe.org

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.