Charlotte Tilbury x The Prince's Trust's life-changing project

Charlotte Tilbury is as recognisable for her global beauty brand as she is for her makeup artistry magic on Royal wedding attendees and celebrity fans like Kate Moss to Jennifer Aniston. The entrepreneur's success was even recognised in 2018 with the honour of an MBE award.

Charlotte's latest endeavour is a royal one too - she has partnered with The Prince's Trust, Prince Charles' charity, on a special mentoring business scheme aimed at young people starting their own businesses. What a tutor!

Charlotte Tilbury Beauty has formed a three-year partnership plan with The Prince’s Trust on The Prince's Trust Enterprise Programme, a scheme to provide significant funding to create a multi-layered programme of support.

Charlotte Tilbury meets young entrepreneurs at The Princes' Trust

Describing the launch of her company in 2013 as "a life-changing moment, and the start of an incredible journey that has allowed me to fulfil my purpose of unlocking confidence in everyone, everywhere", Charlotte now plans to use her global platform to further spread the impactful work of The Prince's Trust in supporting the next generation of business leaders.

Charlotte Tilbury stores are frequented by stars like Kate Moss

Young entrepreneurs will have access to Charlotte Tilbury Beauty global teams, which means first-hand guidance from the talented people working across the brand in technology, product development, marketing, communications and finance!

So does Charlotte have any words of wisdom for any HELLO! entrepreneurs? The answer is a resounding yes: "Dare to dream it, dare to believe it, dare to do it!" Charlotte says this is the very same motto that she has used to build Charlotte Tilbury Beauty into the global beauty brand it is today – "and it is one that I want to pass on to the young people involved in The Prince’s Trust Enterprise Programme."

With a mentor like this the sky is the limit.

Charlotte Tilbury received her MBE from Queen Elizabeth in 2018

The Enterprise Programme is a life-changing scheme that has already helped over 90,000 young people so far to unleash their entrepreneurial dreams. Find out more here.

