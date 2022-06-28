Helen Flanagan stuns in super flattering Primark bikini with the prettiest print

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helen Flanagan, 31, has just donned the most gorgeous bikini whilst holidaying on the Amalfi coast.

Taking to Instagram to share her highlights from the Sicilian getaway, the mum-of-three shared a video of herself sunbathing by the pool in a pretty blue and white bandeau style bikini which was printed all over with oranges. The citrus fruit print bikini looked incredible, and fans were bowled over when Helen revealed that it wasn't from an expensive designer brand and was in fact a Primark purchase.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan stuns fans in a Primiark bikini

One fan immediately commented: "Wow this looks amazing," while another said: "love this outfit on you. The details elevate it so much!" A third gushed: "Three children? Really? Stunning!"

Helen's citrus fruit print bikini was a hit

Helen went entirely makeup-free with her hair slicked back as she took a dip in the pool and emerged looking refreshed. With a beautiful bikini like that there's really no need to accessorise.

Helen's fresh-faced beauty look

The video was captioned: "My Sicilian fairytale sadly couldn't last forever, but my Amalfi inspired wardrobe." And that's when the fiancée of former Preston North End footballer Scott Sinclair revealed that her bikini is from Primark.

The high-waisted style is so flattering

If you are inspired by this Sicilian citrus print swimwear, we have found a few great options available online – but they're all selling fast so hurry if you would like to get your hands on one!

For a bandeau style just like Helen's, try this Brave Soul lemon & lime print bandeau bikini, from £12, ASOS

For a little added support, this underwire bikini from Monki could be perfect.

Citrus print underwire bikini, from £18, Monki

Earlier in the week, Helen shared a snapshot of her family exploring the Mediterranean. For the occasion, the glamorous fashionista modelled a sleeveless black-and-white polka dot mini dress.

She teamed it with white sliders, a large hessian bag and oversized sunglasses, and once again she kept her jewellery simple, wearing just her watch and incredible engagement ring.

