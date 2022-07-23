Vogue Williams wows in figure-flattering maxi skirt co-ord - and what a colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Vogue Williams dazzled her Instagram followers on Friday wearing a chic maxi skirt co-ord - and we’re obsessed with the sizzling red shade.

Taking to her Instagram stories, the star shared a stylish snap of her latest look, which showed off the vibrant two-piece set from her Little Mistress collection.

Thankfully, the co-ord is still available to buy, and you can shop the skirt and top together to wear as a pretty two-piece, or mix and match with other items in your wardrobe.

Broderie midi skirt, £70, and lace trim top, £39, Little Mistress

The bold red midi skirt sits just above the waist for a flattering fit, finished with a lovely broderie design. Complementing the skirt perfectly, the high neck top features a lace trim across the sleeves. Lovely!

Vogue is known for her fashion-forward style, and she accessorised the Little Mistress co-ord to perfection. The 36-year-old opted for gold jewellery, including gold rings, a watch and stacking bracelets, as well as her gold hoop earrings. To finish the look, she wore her round RayBan sunglasses with her glossy locks slicked back in a low bun.

Vogue shared a snap of her Little Mistress co-ord on her Instagram stories

We recommend teaming the co-ord with a pair of sandals and a tote bag for an effortlessly chic daywear look, or dress it up with espadrille wedges and a clutch for a glam summer ensemble.

The co-ord is part of Vogue’s latest Little Mistress collection, filled with new dresses, skirts and tops in a range of vibrant prints and pretty florals - so they’re just perfect for summer.

