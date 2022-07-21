Helen Flanagan's floaty mini dress has fans saying the same thing

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Former Coronation Street actress Helen Flanagan, 31, has delighted her one million Instagram fans by sharing her new summer look – the prettiest mini dress.

The mum-of-three showcased her amazing figure in a tiny floral print floaty frock as she reclined on a blue velvet armchair. The light pink floral design of the dress complemented Helen's beauty look – which she kept natural by sticking to similar pink and nude hues. Fans were in awe and gushed over the summery look.

WATCH: Helen Flanagan plunges into the Italian sea in fruity bikini

Helen styled her blonde hair loose and she kept her accessories to a minimum for the hot summer's day, wearing only her dazzling engagement ring and her gold and platinum watch, as well as white heeled sandals.

Helen's summer dress wowed fans

Her Instagram followers including former Strictly Come Dancing contestant Chelsee Healey and Helen's former Coronation Street co-star Brooke Vincent loved the photos posted on Instagram with Brooke commenting: "YES." Another fan added: "wow stunning lady xx," and a third fan replied: "Love the dress where is it from?"

Helen completed the look with white sandals

The dress is from House of CB which is available at Selfridges and we have picked a dress from their latest collection, which we love. ASOS also has this gorgeous floaty floral mini for just £48.

Ruched mini dress, £48, ASOS

Satin corset mini dress, £159, Selfridges

The actress often engages with her Instagram fans and she recently answered their questions about how she stays in such great shape.

One fan asked Helen: "How do you stay so slim, especially after three babies? You have an amazing figure," to which Helen replied: "I am naturally slim, I eat what I want when I want and do not diet."

The mum-of-three then confided: "I have cellulite and my tummy sticks out more now after having Charlie but I don't care. I want to be a good role model for my girls and teach them to love."

