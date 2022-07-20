Helena Christensen stuns fans in high-cut retro swimsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Helena Christensen is a supermodel trendsetter, so when she debuted a stunning new high-cut retro look, her celebrity friends and fans immediately took notice.

The 53-year-old 90's icon took to Instagram to showcase her gorgeous red and white striped, plunging scoop neck swimsuit which was almost impossibly high-cut. Jennifer Aniston, Julianne Moore and Netflix star Tan France were all seriously impressed by Helena's toned limbs and they loved the cute matching striped beach bag.

WATCH: Helena Christensen Upstaged By Surprise Companion During Outdoor Soak

Friends star Jennifer Aniston liked the photo and Manchester-born supermodel Karen Elson said: "Loving the bathing suit!" Actress Michelle Pfeiffer commented: "gorgeous" with a flame emoji, which Netflix's Queer Eye star Tan France seconded. Oscar winner Julianne Moore added that Helena looked "beautiful."

Helena wowed in her retro swimsuit and matching bag

The fan comments from Helena's 974k Instagram followers are pouring in so we have tracked down a retro red and white striped swimsuit from Amazon that ships worldwide.

Red and white stripe swimsuit, £17.99 / $21.55, Amazon

The Danish model captioned her holiday snap: "Island road trippin. Bornholm" with a heart and sea emoji as she lounged on the beach of the beautiful Baltic Sea Island.

Helena also snapped a photo of some tiny, beautiful shells which she had collected on the beach.

Helena combed the beach for picture perfect seashells

Fans loved these pictures too and praised the model turned photographer's skills. The compliments quickly turned back to Helen's swimsuit, though. One fan said: "The world's smallest shells how cute. Looking gorgeous Helena," with a little green heart emoji.

If you're curious about Helena's stripe fest, there might be a subconscious reason why Helena chose this specific pattern.

Design director and colour psychologist Tash Bradly knows all about patterns. She says: "Stripes are definitely strong. Stripes go with everything, they give confidence. It's the go-to pattern for confidence!"

Tash also advised that opting for a bold striped pattern is "very modern and it's very sleek, it's very sophisticated."

