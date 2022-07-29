Rachel Stevens sweet daughters’ summer style secret since shock marriage split The star took to social media

Rachel Stevens took to social media to reveal her rarely-seen daughter's Amelie, 11 and Minnie, eight's summer style secret.

MORE: Rachel Stevens breaks silence after confirming shock split from husband Alex Bourne

The star took to her Instagram Stories with a video showing off a selection of fabulous summery shoes. Amongst the fabulous collection, was a gorgeous pair of shiny gold sandals as well as a fabulous pair of cork-soled shoes.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Rachel Stevens and Rosie Nixon share their hair and skincare secrets

Captioning the post, the mother-of-two wrote: "The cutest summer shoes for the girls and so many gorgeous styles @ageofinnocence."

READ: Rachel Stevens stuns fans with appearance following shock split from husband

SEE: Rachel Stevens' Princess dress has to be seen to be believed

The fabulous update came just days after the former S Club 7 member shared a stunning update from her youngest daughter Minnie - and she's quite the fashionista!

The shoes are so sweet

The eight-year-old looked so stylish as she was pictured by her mum whilst enjoying a sunny day out together. In the photo, posted to Rachel's Instagram Stories, Minnie can be seen shielding her face from the camera as she posed for the snap.

She rocked a very glamorous crocheted jumper and white jeans and accessorised her summer look with a pearly clip in her delicate brunette tresses. She completed the ensemble with a pair of chic brown sandals.

Captioning the beautiful snap, Rachel penned: "My Minnie," with a red love heart.

Minnie looks just like her mum

Rachel shares her two gorgeous daughters with her ex Alex Bourne. The pair shocked fans by announcing they had ended their 12 year marriage earlier this month.

Announcing the news to her 287,000 fans on Instagram in a heartfelt message, the singer penned: "I just wanted to share with you all that after time and consideration the difficult decision has been made for Alex and I to separate.

Rachel shared the news earlier this month

"While we are no longer partners in marriage, we will remain partners in parenthood to our beautiful girls and continue with love and respect for each other."

She concluded: "I feel so incredibly grateful for the life we built together and will now continue to be focused on moving forward united as a family."

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.